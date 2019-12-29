The largest wildfire of the year torched just over 13,100 acres south of Canyonville, endangering more than 550 structures and homes and forcing officials to issue evacuation notices as the blaze spread over impossible terrain.
The fire started in late July after an abandoned, and illegal, campfire got out of hand. Quickly, the fire established itself in an unmanaged forested area covered with overgrown brush and snags, a patch of scarred land leftover from the 1987 Canyon Mountain Fire and was part of the Douglas Complex, according to the state.
For a time, the fire was the largest uncontained wildfire in the conterminous United States. The fire stretched to approximately 20-square-miles in size — twice the size of Roseburg — and smoke from the blaze instantly turned the region’s air quality to unhealthy.
Almost immediately after the fire began, the Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help pay for firefighting costs and determined that the fire “threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.”
