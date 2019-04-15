A Winston woman who was reported missing in December has been found deceased, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Geraldine Donna Galer, 77, was found on Thursday after a Weyerhaeuser employee reported locating a van with a deceased female inside on Nonpareil Road, according to Brad O'Dell, a sheriff's spokesman.
O'Dell said there are no indications of foul play.
Galer was last seen on the morning of Dec. 8 in the 800 block of Summit View Avenue, Sutherlin, while driving a gray 2002 GMC Safari Van. Deputies said at the time of her disappearance that Galer may have been suffering from a medical condition which could cause confusion or an altered state of mind.
