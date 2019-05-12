Thanks to the Douglas County Museum, some moms will be receiving dandelion bouquets, cards and fridge magnets today for Mother’s Day.
Those moms will get those from kids wh0 were at the Douglas County Museum when it hosted Mother’s Day crafts on Saturday to visiting children.
Brothers Abraham, 5, and Crosby Zurbrick, 2, were the first to walk in to the crafts area with their dad Josh Zurbrick on Saturday morning.
The family is members of the museum and tries to participate in numerous activities offered throughout the year.
The boys started by each making a dandelion out of yarn and pipe cleaner for their mom, Sam Zurbrick, who loves to work in the garden and, according to Abraham, grows some delicious strawberries.
“Sam is amazing, she is completely selfless and she does so much for us and for the boys,” Josh Zubrick said. “She is really the glue that holds our whole family together.”
They then moved on to fridge magnets where they used sponges to stamp designs onto their canvas, and before they left they stopped by to make a card.
Shelbi Gerritsen, education coordinator for the museum, said there will be a Father’s Day craft on June 15.
Gerritsen organized the Mother’s Day crafts and said she got most of her ideas from the internet and tried each craft beforehand.
Douglas County Museum will also start a preschool by the river program each Saturday from June 8 through June 29 with the help of Umpqua Watersheds.
Gerritsen came to the museum through AmeriCorps and hopes to plan at least one special event every other week throughout the summer.
