BEAVERTON — The Roseburg High School volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday night with a loss to No. 3 Mountainside in straight sets in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Scores were 25-8, 25-11, 25-17.
The Mavericks (21-6) host No. 19 Sherwood (15-8), a winner over No. 14 Clackamas in five sets, in the second round on Saturday.
No. 30 Roseburg (10-14) finished with just its second losing season since 1982.
