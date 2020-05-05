Saturday night's Wheels 'N Reels at the Douglas County Fairgrounds brought back thoughts of the old-time drive-in movie theaters for many people in attendance.
Brooke Communications and The News-Review gave out 100 tickets for the chance to see "Rise of Skywalker" and "Back To The Future." The movies were shown on a large white screen on the side of the Douglas County Museum building, and broadcast to every vehicle, thanks to a low-power FM signal.
As part of social distancing guidelines, people were asked to stay in their vehicles except when going to the restroom.
Jerod Hurtienne brought his wife and five kids for a family night out.
"I think it's fantastic, I remember when the movie theater used to be in Green," Hurtienne said. "As a kid I remember going there several times and really good memories doing that, so it's fun to make that memory happen for our children."
Hurtienne said he and his wife have been lucky to be able to work during the coronavirus epidemic. They are both in the medical field and both have taught their five kids at home while the schools are closed.
"This is a good, kind of relax, get the kids out of the house, and let's all just enjoy being together," Hurtienne said.
Brant Gausnell brought four kids to the movies, and he thought the movie selection was good.
"I think this is amazing, because drive-ins were kind of like one of the funnest things growing up and to take the kiddos to it now, that's pretty fun," Gausnell said. "And the coronavirus thing, we live out in the middle of nowhere so I work, but a four-wheeler and Wi-Fi, that's all these kids need."
Rachelle Carter, general manager of Brooke Communication, said the event well and most everybody behaved themselves.
"It was very, well-received, people stay in their cars and not interact with anyone else, it's all safe and we put in all the precautions we needed to do," she said.
Steve Triplett had seen both movies before, but his kids hadn't so he thought it would be a good treat for them.
"I think it's great and it's good for the kids to get out of the house and have some fun," Triplett said. "We've been home a lot and then we heard about this through Rogue Credit Union and put in a request to get a ticket and it turned out great for us."
For those whose batteries died from running the radio through two movies without running the engine to keep the battery charged, Roseburg Towing offered free jump-starts. The second movie lasted until after 1 a.m. for those who stayed to the end.
Before the show, personalities from the radio stations wandered through the parking lot giving away prizes that were donated from local businesses.
Employees from Dr. Randol's dental offices passed out dental hygiene kits along with bags of popcorn, which was popped by members of the Pacific Racing Association.
Bigfoot beverages donated soda for anyone who wanted it.
More than 40 local sponsors helped put on the Wheels 'N Reels event Saturday night.
Food donations for UCAN were being collected at the event, and organizers said about 100 pounds were donated and will be taken to the UCAN Food Bank.
