What started 11 years ago as a car club gathering has become a full weekend event known as Camas Valley Fun Days.
The event will return on July 19-21, offering a variety of adult and kid off-road racing opportunities.
Organizer Amandah Norman feels the location is what sets this event apart.
“It takes place in a field in tiny Camas Valley,” Norman said. “There’s only approximately 600 population and the local community businesses benefit greatly when this event is in town.”
Competitions include an obstacle course, kids ATV/bike flat track, adult ATV drag races, a mud bog, off-road night drags and more.
“We work closely with Coos Bay Speedway and 4x4 truck clubs in our area and from the coast that has added Camas Valley Fun Days to their mud truck race circuit,” Norman said. “This event has potential to grow into a large populated event weekend like the other festivals in the area, but so many people are unaware of it.”
The event is alcohol and drug free, meant to provide entertainment for all ages. New events include a 150 foot mud bog, which Norman describes as a “big giant mud hole/puddle, that gets progressively deeper and soupier,” updates to the obstacle course and mini-bike races.
“You can expect to see a place for local and out of town drivers to race and compete,” Norman said.
Three new food vendors will also be added to this year’s event. Max’s Taco Truck, Fat Back BBQ, and Philly & Bubba Dogs — Philly Cheesesteaks will all have food available for purchase.
Norman says that anyone is welcome to join the events. Interested drivers will need to check in at the tech booth to be placed in the appropriate vehicle class and attend a driver’s meeting, where event instructions will be provided.
Camas Valley Fun Days will be held at 1086 Main Camas Road. Spectator and pit passes are $10 per person, or $5 per person for seniors, veterans and first responders. Kids under 12 are free. Race fees vary depending on the race. All proceeds benefit the Camas Valley Rural Fire Department.
“It is community- and family-oriented and people from all ages can enjoy it,” Norman said. “It’s a lot of fun!!”
A full schedule of events and fees is available at www.facebook.com/CamasValleyFunDays.
