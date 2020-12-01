201201-nrr-leafmulcher-02

Allen Garl, a parks maintenance worker for the City of Roseburg, uses a commercial mower to mulch leaves at Stewart Park on Saturday.

 MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review

Allen Garl, a parks maintenance worker for the City of Roseburg, uses a commercial mower to mulch leaves at Stewart Park on Saturday. More sunny days are predicted for Douglas County this week with highs in the 40s, along with areas of freezing fog in the morning.

