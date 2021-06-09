The Douglas Forest Protective Association, along with both the Days Creek and Canyonville-South Umpqua rural fire departments, responded to a half-acre grass fire in the 9500 block of Tiller-Trail Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews reported the Green Springs Fire to be moving slowly when they arrived on scene at 4:15 p.m. and quickly had the fire contained. A preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was power line related.
The Green Springs Fire was the 46th fire the Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to this spring. Those fires have burned approximately 315 acres, well above the association's 10-year average of 15 fires and 85 acres in the same time span.
