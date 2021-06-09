The Douglas Forest Protective Association, along with both the Days Creek and Canyonville-South Umpqua rural fire departments, responded to a half-acre grass fire in the 9500 block of Tiller-Trail Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews reported the Green Springs Fire to be moving slowly when they arrived on scene at 4:15 p.m. and quickly had the fire contained. A preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was power line related.

The Green Springs Fire was the 46th fire the Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to this spring. Those fires have burned approximately 315 acres, well above the association's 10-year average of 15 fires and 85 acres in the same time span.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.