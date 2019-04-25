Comedy, pirate puns and a murder-mystery are all part of The Grand Victorian’s new dinner theatre “Murd-arrr!!! The Pirates of The Salty Dog,” opening Friday.
The production follows Captain F. “Bigbeard” McQuarrie and his band of misfit pirates. After years at sea, the crew has decides to give up their pirating for a life on the straight and narrow. Set in their new restaurant, The Salty Dog, the crew must deal with a drunken comrade who always gets into trouble and an old nemesis in French privateer Jean “The Razor” Thibodeaux.
“The play is about the trouble that the pirate crew, Bigbeard’s crew, has been having with the Frenchman and how they are trying to deal with those issues without becoming a victim to the Frenchman and his government,” said first-time director Amy Evers. “One of the characters is a troublemaker, that’s the Swallow, she is a troublemaker and everyone is trying to keep her and themselves out of trouble.”
Evers said the audience can expect a lot of laughs, really interesting costumes and very interesting characters.
Patrons of the Grand Victorian will recognize many of the cast, which includes Curtis Balliew as Captain F. “Bigbeard” McQuarrie, Lacy Antonio as Anne “Momma” McQuarrie, Robert Ogle as Eddie “Bones” Stevenson and Cassandra Horton as Chloe “The Swallow” Morgan.
Evers describes each character in detail: Bigbeard, the pirate captain who is very much loved and respected by his crew; Momma, the ultimate pirate and Bigbeard’s mother, who is rambunctious, blunt and to the point and responsible for training the others to be the pirates they are; Bonnie, a woman completely and utterly loyal to her captain that will do just about anything to keep him safe; Bones, the young first mate that totally idolizes the captain and his mother; and French privateer Jean “The Razor” Thibodeaux, who’s sometimes with and sometimes at odds with the rest of the cast.
Momma is a very different role for actress Lacy Antonio. In the theatre’s last production, she portrayed quant country girl Abigail Goodsoul. Now, Antonio is having much more fun as the blunt pirate matriarch.
“It is fun being an old lady because it is basically my inner instinct of I get to say whatever the h I want and get away with it,” Antonio said. “I get to be angry, which was definitely different from the character before ... now I get to be an old, bitter woman.”
Though Antonio is a seasoned actress, this is her first time portraying a pirate. She modified an old halloween costume for the part, which includes a personalized rendition of “When You’re Good to Mama” from the movie Chicago.
Curtis Balliew is also an accomplished actor, but this is his first time in a leading role.
“I’ve played supporting roles ever since I started. I’ve turned roles that were what people might consider lesser roles into bigger ones just by changing small, subtle things,” Balliew said.
Balliew sees Bigbeard as a conflicted, frustrated and angry character, who wants to return to the sea but is trying to change his life with the restaurant.
“Mostly, (his anger) is directed at this one person, the Swallow. Everybody else is directing all their anger at this person, because they are the main focus of everything, the main screwup,” Balliew said.
Cassandra Horton plays said screwup and said she is having a blast in the role.
“It has been the most fun playing an absolute, no good, no redeeming qualities kind of character,” Horton said. “I’ve never done that before, it’s incredible.”
Part of the fun includes audience participation, both by interacting with the cast and also trying to solve the murder mystery.
Tickets are $40 per person and include a full dinner, including salad, our famous grape salad, choice of prime rib or mozzarella chicken and dessert. Shows will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 26-28 and May 3-5. The theatre will also host a special mothers day showing on May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.