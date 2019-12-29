A Myrtle Creek police officer pleaded guilty to eight felonies, including first-degree sex abuse, multiple counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, multiple charges of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, and aggravated identity theft.
Alexander Marcus Salterio, was arrested and initially charged with 15 felonies after police said he reached out to underage girls online and request photos of them. In return, Salterio would typically send a photo of a male teenager with the hopes of convincing the victim he was under the age of 18. If the conversations continued, Salterio would request images of the victims’ private parts in exchange for sexually explicit videos. If the victims eventually refused, Salterio would threaten to post any of the previously-shared photos.
After Salterio resigned from the agency, the City of Myrtle Creek and the Oregon Department of Human Services were sued by a court-appointed guardian for one of the victims for $2.5 million in damages.
The allegations filed against Myrtle Creek and DHS centered around how the city and agency separately handled information about one of Salterio’s victims: His 10-year-old foster child. According to the lawsuit, Myrtle Creek police were required to relay information about the child’s abuse to DHS so the agency could take steps to remove the child from Salterio’s care.
But cross-reporting never happened during the two-month period between when Myrtle Creek police learned about the abuse in December and when the DOJ allegedly alerted DHS in February, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Douglas County, was moved to federal court.
