PORTLAND — A bill to allow dentists in Oregon to administer vaccines to patients has been signed into law.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon is the first state in the country to allow dentists to administer any vaccine available at a primary care doctor’s office.
Most people may not get their measles, polio and tetanus shots from the dentist, but Oregon Health & Science University School of Dentistry Dean Phillip Marucha says they might want vaccines relevant to oral health such as HPV.
He says a large percentage of new oral cancer diagnoses are linked to HPV, a sexually transmitted infection that can also cause cervical cancer and genital warts.
Marucha said that this law allows a dentist to educate patients about the value of the HPV vaccine and then administer it onsite.
OHSU dentistry students will all learn how to administer vaccines starting next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.