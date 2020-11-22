Roseburg Public Library just added features to the library’s online catalog that will connect users to the collection in fun and helpful ways.
Access the library catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. An account is not necessary to view the collection. However, patrons who wish to place holds or check the status of their account should log in with their library card number (no spaces); the default password is the phone number used to register the account (10 digits, no spaces).
The search feature in the top left corner of the screen offers options for keyword, title, author and subject searches. For example, a title search for “A Time for Mercy” returned information about John Grisham’s latest novel. The library owns physical copies of the audiobook, regular print book and large print book. Patrons also have access to the electronic audiobook and electronic book through OverDrive.
Click on the book title for more information, including a summary, subject headings and the status of the copies held at the library.
The new features appear in two places. First, they are listed in the box labeled Extra Data. Scroll down the page and they also are listed with accompanying images in the box labeled Explore. The features mimic websites such as Amazon and Goodreads and reduce the need for toggling between multiple sites to get a full snapshot of a book.
One of my favorite additions is Look Inside, which offers an excerpt from the book. It’s like flipping to the first chapter.
I also like Tags, which collects some of the main subjects and themes of a book. Click on one of the tags and the screen will populate with other books that have the same tag. For example, clicking on the Mississippi tag associated with Grisham’s “A Time for Mercy” displayed covers for books by William Faulkner, Greg Iles and more. Click on a book cover to look at the library’s information for that title.
Please note that these features are new to us and the vendor that created them. As such, library staff is getting up to speed to assist patrons, and we are working with the vendor to troubleshoot issues as they arise.
All of the new features do not appear with every title in the library’s collection; however, the system is dynamic and as we enhance the underlying records attached to the books, patrons will notice changes that should afford an enriched catalog experience.
