In a tribute to Douglas County arts, The News-Review is seeking stories and photos for a special section to be published this fall.
This year’s Our Umpqua will include readers’ stories of art in Douglas County. Local artisans, musicians, dancers, actors and more will be highlighted to showcase the wide range of talent in our area. Readers are welcome to submit their artist’s story and photos of their work.
Not all stories will be published. Submissions can vary in length and should be over 300 words. Photos are encouraged.
You can drop off submissions at The News-Review office at 345 NE Winchester St., attention: Erica Welch. You can also email submissions to ewelch@nrtoday.com.
Submissions must be received by Sept. 13
You may also submit story ideas to be covered by a reporter.
