Xavier Medina, of Ramsay Signs, puts the finishing touches on a new sign for the Garden Valley Shopping Center earlier this week. The Medford-based company spent most of Wednesday installing the sign, which includes a tile for new tenant, Grocery Outlet. The store, currently located at West Harvard Avenue, is scheduled to move to its new location early next year.
Most Popular
-
Thundering Water park seeks to meld fun and health
-
Lawsuit against DHS alleges physical, sexual abuse in a foster home
-
Man arrested after throwing rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5
-
Two UPS trucks involved in crashes in Roseburg
-
Who represents you now: Newly approved political map has shifted state, federal district boundaries in Douglas County
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Newsletters, in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.