A Myrtle Creek man is facing a charge of second-degree kidnapping and multiple coercion charges after a domestic dispute reported to have happened Sunday.
Robert William Cody Brown, 28, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail after an alleged domestic dispute turned violent at a home on Mason Street in Myrtle Creek.
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m. to take a domestic assault report, according to a court document, and that the victim stated the alleged assault in question had occurred March 21.
The assault was allegedly spurred by the victim’s refusal to have sex with Brown, the court document states. The situation escalated to the point that the victim alleged they were tackled by Brown and, at one point, had their nose and mouth covered by Brown’s hand, making breathing difficult. This happened repeatedly during the course of the argument, the victim stated.
The victim also stated that Brown had struck them in the back of the head with a closed fist, and the deputy reported feeling lumps on the back of the victim’s head, according to court documents.
One week later, the victim told the deputy that they and Brown had gone to a property on Canyonville-Riddle Road and were going to stay in a tent, due to an agreement with the property owner. Another fight ensued as the victim attempted to leave, telling the deputy they thought Brown was “really going to kill” them.
Hours later, deputies were called to the Mason Street address where Brown was alleged to have pepper sprayed three people living at that address.
Another domestic assault involving Brown and the reporting victim was reported Friday.
Brown was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Friday and formally charged with second-degree kidnapping, two counts of fourth-degree felony assault, two counts of coercion, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.