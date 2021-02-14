It’s hard to miss: Pink streamers, purple hearts, red roses, and aisles filled with candies, chocolates, cookies, cakes, treats, balloons, cards, frill, and ... well, love.
Feb. 14 is most commonly associated with Valentine’s Day, which is fair since we all started celebrating it back in 496 A.D. after Saint Valentine was — yikes — beheaded for performing secret marriage ceremonies for young couples wanting to wed in defiance of Rome’s loveless Claudius the Cruel. But also because love is easy to get behind, fun to market, and tastes delicious when it takes the form of a chocolate truffle.
Nevertheless, today is also the birthday of one of our beloved friends: The state of Oregon.
In celebration of her 162nd birthday, and because Lindor never responded to our email about developing Oregon’s own celebratory truffle, here’s a list of 10 things we didn’t know about our great state.
1. No one knows how she got her nameThe origins of Oregon’s name are unknown. Most scholars cite a 1765 petition from a British explorer looking to fund an expedition that would meander past the Great Lakes, the head of the Mississippi and “from thence to the River called by the Indians Ouragon.” Others think the name has Spanish origins or came from a sketchy French map published in 1715. Whatever the reason, people from the other 49 states will continue to butcher its pronunciation.
2. Our unique flagThis one may be more commonly known, but it’s too cool. Oregon’s flag is the only U.S. flag with a different design on each side. One side has the escutcheon from the state seal and the other side features a beaver.
3. Growing investmentsDuring the Great Depression, the only bank in North Bend shut its doors stranding the coastal city’s residents without access to their money. In response, the city created its own currency out of myrtlewood, answering the age-old question of whether money grows on trees.
4. Truffles, truffles, trufflesIf you’ve read this far you clearly know that we like chocolate truffles. But Oregon is an incredibly popular spot for fungus lovers, too, and is home to the largest mushroom on earth. The honey mushroom, found in the Blue Mountains, measures 2.4 miles across and is thought to be nearly 9,000 years old.
5. Retro Big MacsEver dreamt of reminiscing about the good ol’ days in a retro McDonald’s? Well, us either. But you could! Even though the world’s third-oldest Mickey D’s was demolished at the corner of Southeast 91st Avenue and Powell Boulevard in Portland, there’s still a Beaverton location that hasn’t been updated since the ‘80s. This might seem lame, but a story about the old restaurant popped up on Reddit and promptly received tens of thousands of upvotes.
6. Crater LakeHere’s a two-fer. Everyone knows (hopefully) that Crater Lake, at 1,949 feet deep, is the deepest lake in the U.S. But there’s also only one place you can see the lake from outside the national park: The summit of Mount Thielsen.
7. Clint Eastwood the loggerThe rugged, fearless and prolific actor-director Clint Eastwood spent a year felling trees and working at Weyerhaeuser in Springfield. In “Sexual Cowboy,” a 1992 Eastwood biography, Eastwood said he was almost crushed to death by a “nasty load of giant logs.” He ducked away unscathed and went on to create “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Letters From Iwo Jima,” “American Sniper,” and “15:17 to Paris.”
8. Not everything is bigger in TexasWe have the world’s tallest barber pole, nearly doubling the pole in San Antonio which is second on the list. The pole is 72 feet high, built in 1973, lives in Forest Grove, and... yeah.
9. It’s oldWe’re celebrating the 162nd birthday of statehood, but future Oregonians have been walking through our forests for thousands of years. The Paisley Caves were placed on the National Register of Historic Places after 14,300-year-old human DNA was discovered. About an hour up the road, at Fort Rock, a University of Oregon archaeologist discovered sagebrush sandals covered in ash from Mount Mazama’s eruption about 7,700 years ago. The sandals are estimated to be between 9,300 and 10,500 years old.
10. First wikiThe first wiki — called WikiWikiWeb — was developed in Portland in 1994 by Ward Cunningham, who was inspired by a Honolulu International Airport employee who encouraged him to take a “Wiki Wiki Shuttle.” “Wiki” is a Hawaiian word meaning “quick.”
