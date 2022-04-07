GLIDE — Michelle Kidd arrived at the local Seventh Day Adventist Church around 5:20 p.m. to pick up take out meals for her family.
Unfortunately, Ann Kercher met her in front of the church to let her know that all of the meals had been dispersed. The two shared a friendly hug and soon Kercher was off to deliver the news to another prospective diner.
"Oh man, I've never had this happen when we had so many people that we don't have meals for," Kercher said.
Wednesday marked the 10-year anniversary of Grateful Bread, a service which provides meals to community members through the church's kitchen, which is located across from Glide middle and high schools on Highway 138 East.
Kercher said the idea for the monthly food service was born from the words of a speaker who visited her church, North Umpqua Bible Fellowship, in late 2011.
"He basically said would your community notice if your church wasn't there?" Kercher said, with the message of visibility of fellowship within the community.
The Seventh Day church property at the time also housed Glide Helping Hands, a food pantry and a place for those struggling to access clothing and other items.
The idea of community dinners was sparked in Kercher and, with the help of Kelli Long and a slew of volunteers, Grateful Bread was born.
On the first Wednesday of every month, the crew began serving meals out of the dining area of the Seventh Day church. The first round of meals were made possible by a "generous private donation," Kercher said, with the donor saying they trusted the group would do the right thing.
"They believed in what we were doing," Kercher said.
Not long after, Grateful Bread began receiving grants from the Ben Serafin Fund, which has continued to provide financial support for the program, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday was one of the first nights that a dine-in option was available at the church, and close to a dozen people enjoyed their meals indoors while outside, a steady line of cars pulled into the parking lot to collect their orders, delivered in large paper bags by Glide High School National Honor Society students.
As the number of available meals dwindled, Kercher was apologetic to those who were unable to get Wednesday's dinner. She even had to turn away her own husband, Ben, who arrived just after the last meals went out the door.
"Tonight, we planned on 200 meals. We're at 203 now and I'm probably going to have to turn some people away," Ann Kercher said shortly after 5 p.m.
By the end of the event, which was scheduled to last until 6 p.m., she estimated that nearly 50 meals had to be declined.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, Grateful Bread was in a bind. Due to restrictions related to the pandemic, food service was not possible for that first Wednesday in April. Instead, the group pooled the available funding for that month to purchase gift certificates at restaurants in Glide, and Kercher stood outside of Glide Helping Hands giving out the vouchers.
"She was like Oprah," said Long after hearing "You get a card, and you get a card!" in reference to Oprah Winfrey's revealing of various gifts to studio audience members during her syndicated daytime talk show.
Kercher estimates that since the first community meal was held in April 2012, more than 24,000 meals have moved out of the kitchen with the help of close to 40 or 50 volunteers.
"What we wanted to have ... in Glide, people are far apart from each other. This is a chance to get together, a chance for fellowship, and we wanted to make that available for people," Kercher said.
Grateful Bread fires up the kitchen at the Glide Seventh Day Adventist Church the first Wednesday of every month between 4 and 6 p.m.
