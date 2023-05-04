This Special District Election sees eight contested races for various fire districts in Douglas County.
The News-Review reached out to each candidate in the contested races.
Each Fire District has a four person board, with each board member serving a four year term. Each district board operates their respective district by maintaining stations, vehicles, emergency equipment and emergency medical equipment. The board of directors elects Fire Chiefs and serves as counsel to those elected. Additionally, the district board acquires and maintains fire evacuation routes.
The contested races are: Azalea Fire, Canyonville/South Umpqua Fire, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Glide Fire, Tri-City Fire and Scottsburg Fire.
Each of the candidates was asked the same three questions. Listed below with their response; answers have been edited for length.
The following candidates were contacted for responses to questions but did not respond: Chris Meirndorf and Gregory Roush for Azalea Fire, Ron Bisaha and Jeremy Mayfield for Canyonville/South Umpqua Fire, Stu Blakesly for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Eric Riley for Glide Fire, and Nick Cartwright and Don Peterson for Scottsburg Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 2 POSITION 4
RON BROWN
Occupation: Retired Lt. Col. of the United States Air Force.
Education: Brigham Young University, bachelors of geo-politics. University of Arkansas, masters of science.
Prior Government Experience: Served 20 years in the Air Force with 12 years of contracting experience in weapon systems. Served on the SAF Contract Disputes Board, Quality Circle, Chairman for Norton Air Force Base.
What prompted you to run for this office and why should people vote for you?
I have never sought a political position; I was content to allow others to steer the ship. However, as a homeowner with livestock and a member of the Small Woodlands Association, the issues facing rural Oregon affect me. With each passing year, we seem to stay on the same mediocre course. In order to work for changes, as a former military commander and scout leader, I will give my all to help build our fire district in a manner that benefits all residents.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
First, current tax levies are not being distributed fairly across all properties in the district due to current laws. This unfairly burdens those receiving protection and the finances of the fire district. Chief Bullock is working with the legislature to rectify the issue. But we need to inform residents of any changes.
Second, if we truly desire to grow Douglas County, we must couple our efforts with the growth of the Umpqua Community College. Fire District 2 is positioned to accomplish that with an existing fire station near the college. Teaming with UCC, there are training opportunities to house and provide hands-on training.
Which brings me to my third concern. Living in the Umpqua community, we enjoy a lot of woodlands and open spaces. With it comes an increased danger of fire. Coupled with an aging population, there is a need for first responders. Currently we have a small volunteer fire station, which due to budget constraints, remains unmanned. We need to explore ways for the Umpqua station to be utilized to aid in emergencies for the residents.
CAMRON POPE
Occupation: Teacher, Roseburg School District
Education: Southern Oregon University, masters of science in education leadership, expected graduation in 2023. Lane Community College, associates in education. Pacific University, bachelors of science in education.
Prior Government Experience: Board of Fair Dismissal Appeals.
What prompted you to run for this office and why should people vote for you?
As an educator, I'm always on the lookout for ways to give back to my community. Recently, I learned that there was an opening on the fire district 2 board, and I immediately saw it as an opportunity to serve my local community. I believe that serving on the board would be an excellent way for me to contribute to the safety and well-being of my fellow community members. As a teacher, I have learned the value of working collaboratively towards a common goal, and I believe that I can bring this same collaborative spirit to the board. I'm excited about the possibility of serving on the board and working with other members to make a positive impact in our community.
Why should people vote for you?
Every day, as a teacher, I'm faced with tough decisions in my classroom. I gather as much information as possible and use my best judgment to make the right call. Now, as a candidate for the fire district 2 board, I'm ready to apply these same skills to listen to the concerns and needs of our community members.
If elected, I will work tirelessly to ensure that all of our homes and businesses receive the best possible fire protection. I believe that it's essential to listen to the voices of the people in our community to make informed decisions that will benefit everyone.
I'm passionate about serving our community and making a positive impact on the lives of our residents. I believe that my experience in making difficult decisions and my commitment to listening to community members will serve me well as a board member.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
The current economic climate has made it difficult for our organization to keep up with the rising prices of goods and services. As a result, we are facing financial strain, and we cannot afford to raise taxes on the people of the district at this time.
Therefore, it's crucial that we focus on ensuring that our organization is spending the funds it has in the most efficient way possible. We must be strategic and thoughtful in our financial decisions to ensure that we're using our resources effectively.
By doing so, we can alleviate some of the financial pressure that we're currently facing and continue to provide essential services to our community. I'm committed to working towards this goal and ensuring that our organization is on the right track towards financial stability.
DCFC 2 POSITION 5
EDWIN PRATT
Occupation: Retired, six years.
Education: South Eugene High School.
Previous Experience: None listed.
Prior Government Experience: City of Roseburg firefighter for 31 years, four years on the Douglas County Fire Department Board and city of Eugene Firefighter for four years.
What prompted you to run for this office?
I retired from Roseburg Fire with almost 40 years’ service as a volunteer, paid firefighter, lieutenant and battalion chief. I was interested in the opportunity of working on the District 2 Board and after being on the board for the last four years it has been an interesting challenge.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because I am very dedicated to improving the fire department and delivering the best service we can for the available funds.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
I think one of our biggest challenges is the training and hiring of new firefighters. District 2 has been working with UCC's firefighter program to improve the number of new graduates. We help them with training and use them in our volunteer program to improve our staffing.
LORETTA JOHNSON
Occupation: Dental hygienist for 35 years, faculty at UCC.
Education: Mt. Hood Community College, associates in dental hygiene. Eastern Washington University, bachelors in science.
Previous Experience: None listed.
What prompted you to run for this office?
My interest in running for fire district no. 2 Position 5 was sparked because of last year’s new wildfire policy directed from Senate Bill 762. I became concerned about the new safety requirements and how it would affect our home and property.
Why should people vote for you?
Folks in Fire District No. 2 should vote for me because listening to the communities of Dixonville, Green, Melrose, Winchester, Wilbur, Garden Valley and Umpqua, as well as the unincorporated areas of the city of Roseburg, will be my top priority. I promise to help support the brave, hardworking individuals responding to emergencies and want to see our district be successful in providing adequate fire protection and education.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
A current challenge that can be addressed in this office is a fresh perspective. One thing teaching at Mt. Hood Community College and now at Umpqua Community College has taught me is how to work well with everyone while getting things accomplished. Having no prior employment or position in the district, I can provide that balance that is currently missing to the board and its members.
GLIDE FIRE POSITION 4
HENRY C. MCQUATTERS
Occupation: Bar and restaurant manager.
Education: None listed.
Previous Experience: None listed.
Prior Government Experience: U.S. Army National Guard and Military Police, State of Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
What prompted you to run for this office?
I’m running for this position simply because I want to serve the community that I live in. I’m a homeowner in Glide plus I manage a local business. I think it’s important to be actively involved.
Why should people vote for you?
I think people should vote for me because I have the best interest of my community in mind.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
I believe that the biggest challenge facing this office is getting volunteers. I think we could start to address this by getting the word out that we need volunteers and the importance of it in regards to our community.
SCOTTSBURG FIRE POSITION 3
MARY ELLEN ESTILL-BASHAM
Occupation: Farm manager
Education: Mills Peninsula, Certified Radiological Technologist. Chabot College, science and math studies. UCC, pre-nursing studies.
Prior Experience: Cardiovascular Radiological Technologist, rancher, patient care and emergency medical technician.
Prior Government Experience: None listed.
What prompted you to run for this office?
I have been a part of the Scottsburg community for 10 years and a member of fire for four and a half years. I’m an EMT and public information officer for Scottsburg fire. I am in my late 50s and want to do something different, to change things up a bit. I wanted to change my role from being an EMT as I feel I can make a bigger change from the board.
Why should people vote for you?
I am committed to the community as I really enjoy community outreach. With managing my family’s farm, I am able to reach out to so many people in Scottsburg and hear their concerns. With this position I can take their concerns directly to the board.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
I have a lot of ideas and I do not want to overwhelm anyone. The biggest challenge for me will be curbing my enthusiasm for all the ideas I have.
SCOTTSBURG FIRE POSITION 5
JOHN ESTILL
Occupation: Blueberry Farmer.
Education: St. Mary’s College, bachelors in business management and a masters in business. Stanford University Graduate Program in Engineering Risk Analysis
Previous Experience: Program manager for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 33 years. Technical area leader for Engineered Barrier System for US government high level radioactive waste program. Enterprise modeling and analysis consortium leader representing LLNL in the multi-site consortium.
Prior Government Experience: Precinct Committee Person for the Douglas County Republican Party
What prompted you to run for this office?
Since I have properties in the Scottsburg area I have a vested interest in helping to improve the responsiveness, training and equipment for the volunteer emergency medical and fire responders. With some improvement in these areas, we can provide the public with enhanced emergency medical and fire response care.
Why should people vote for you?
My experience as the enterprise modeling and analysis program manager for Lawrence Livermore Laboratory. Our team, using systems safety assessments, led to improved or new adoption of processes to enhance capabilities and safety.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
The biggest challenge may be convincing stakeholders to fund the necessary enhancements. We have to solicit funding from multiple state and county sources. A thorough education of stakeholders of the current state of nature of the Scottsburg Fire Department as well as showing where we want this department to go may lead to swaying their funding decisions for the good of Scottsburg area residents.
TRI-CITY FIRE POSITION 4
ROGER D. PHILLIPS
City: Myrtle Creek
Occupation: Retired Systems Auditor
Education: None listed.
Previous Experience: None listed.
Prior Government Experience: None listed.
What prompted you to run for this office?
I have lived in Myrtle Creek for 14 years and it has been a welcoming community so I feel I would like to give something back.
Why should people vote for you?
I understand the existing board of directors have been in post for some time and perhaps a fresh pair of eyes may provide some new insight.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
Having no previous association with this organization, I am not at present aware of their challenges, so I will reserve judgement until I know what the issues are that need to be faced.
JOE J POSPISIL
City: Myrtle Creek.
Occupation: Chief Compliance Officer.
Education: Umpqua Community College associates in industrial technology, fire science and paramedic; LaSalle University, bachelors in occupational safety.
Previous Experience: Certified professional compliance officer; Certified SHRM senior human resources; certified associate in risk management.
Prior Government Experience: 22 years in the Tri-City Fire Department, 18 years in the Tri-City Fire Department Board of Directors and four years Tri-City Water and Sanitary Authority.
What prompted you to run for this office?
I was a volunteer firefighter for 22 years and fire chief for 11 years with Tri-City Fire Dept. I was also an EMT-Paramedic in our area for 19 years. I have also served for several years on the fire board and wish to continue doing so.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because I am a long time resident if the Tri-City area and am both qualified and very experienced as a fire board member. I am currently serving my second year as the chairperson for the fire board.
What is the biggest challenge facing the fire district, and what would you do to address it?
There are two challenges for our department as well as most volunteer fire departments. The first is the difficulty finding and retaining dedicated volunteers. People are not volunteering the way they did 50 years ago, and because of stringent training requirements, the time it takes to maintain a training competence is significant.
The second problem is funding. Equipment standards are getting more stringent all the time. This has caused fire departments to need to purchase more equipment to be in compliance and fire equipment is very expensive. Small departments struggle to meet their financial obligations with this increased pressure.
