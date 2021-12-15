A 2-year-old girl was transported to a Portland-area hospital with significant injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the young girl was crossing Diamond Lake with her mother and 4-year-old brother near the Diamond Lake Market when she and her mother were reportedly struck by a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Jody Duke, 44, of Canyonville, according to the Roseburg Police Department.

It was unclear what injuries the girl's mother suffered in the accident or if the 4-year-old boy was harmed. All parties were reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(2) comments

Mike
Mike

I certainly feel sorry for the 2-year-old girl. However to get real, there have been 12 Covid deaths in Douglas County over the past week and the News-Review hasn't even mentioned a peep about ANY of them.

guest279
guest279

He should have a toxicology done. He doesn't have a license or insurance and has been known to drink and drive

