The Seven Feathers Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Recreation Show will return to the Douglas County Fairgrounds this weekend along with a few hairy — and quite famous — friends.
While most Douglas County residents are no stranger to stories surrounding the legendary Sasquatch, they may be less familiar with Tag, the half-ton, 10-foot tall Kodiak bear.
This will be Tag’s debut at the event even though he’s already accustomed to the spotlight. The bear, who is cared for by Steve Martin’s Working Wildlife, has over 20 film credits under his fur — from appearances on shows like Yellowstone to several commercials.
Tag will be joined by several exhibitors and sponsors as the event returns in-person after the pandemic forced everything online last year.
The show, presented by ExpoSure Shows, will include exhibitors, attractions and sponsors representing much of the outdoor recreation industry, including boating, camping, fishing, hunting, RVs, ATVs, cycling, kayaking, hiking, climbing, travel agents, guns, and outdoor clothing and gear.
“The idea is to represent the breadth of the outdoor recreational opportunities in the market steeped in outdoor recreational interests,” Joe Pate, of ExpoSure Shows, said.
The Seven Feathers Big Game Room will host the 18th annual Head and Horns Competition, along with the 2022 Legends of the Oregon Record Book and the 2022 Tour of Northwest Big Game.
Children will also have the opportunity to explore with the addition of a new climbing wall, a live trout pond and an archery range. There will also be a BB gun range that will focus on teaching basic gun safety.
Guides and outfitters will be on hand to plan adventures on local and exotic waterways, ocean fishing, hunting expeditions and photographic adventures.
For those with an itch for the mysterious, Scot and Hannah Violette, of Squatch America, will be ready to discuss all things Bigfoot. Attendees will even have the chance for a close-up encounter with a 10-foot tall, 800 pound animatronic Sasquatch who isn’t camera shy.
“We welcome them with open arms and look forward to seeing our friends,” Pate said.
Admission is $8 for adults or $6 with a Bi-Mart $2 off coupon, which is only good on Friday and Sunday. The coupons can be downloaded online at www.bimart.com/sportshow. The fee for children ages six to 11 is $1, while children five and younger can enter for free.
Seniors 65 and older will be admitted for free from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday with a coupon from The News-Review, courtesy of Seven Feathers Casino Resort.
The show hours are Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
