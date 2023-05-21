Summer is a great time to soak up some culture along with the sun while you’re on vacation. Here’s a small sample of summertime festivals where you can enjoy music, theater and dance.
Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, has an eclectic lineup through August, from classical music to Elvis Costello to a concert featuring the film scores of John Williams.
Nearby, Jacob’s Pillow presents dance performances from June 28 to Aug. 27. The international roster includes troupes from Canada, Northern Ireland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. A special program celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
The area is also home to many theater companies, including Shakespeare & Company.
Lollapalooza, one of the country’s best-known music festivals, takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park from Aug. 3-6. More than 170 bands from around the world will be performing on nine stages. This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kendrick Lamar and Lana Del Rey.
Other summer highlights include a Van Gogh exhibit at the Art Institute of Chicago that runs through Sept. 4. At the Field Museum, First Kings of Europe looks at the rise to power of the continent’s ancient rulers, with more than 700 artifacts from 11 countries.
If you love hiking and biking along scenic trails, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to do both, and enjoy classical music, at Colorado’s Aspen Music Festival. The festival, from June 29 to Aug. 20, features top artists in more than 400 events including concerts by five orchestras, solo and chamber music performances, operas and children’s programming. This season’s schedule includes Broadway star Audra McDonald and jazz bassist Christian McBride.
Aspen is also a very walkable, pedestrian friendly town. You’ll find great restaurants, unique shops and rejuvenating spas.
New Orleans has a rich musical history and any time of year you’ll find something special going on. Summer is no exception. The Essence Festival of Culture takes place June 29 to July 3, and includes concerts at the Superdome featuring Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.
The city pays tribute to one of its most famous native sons, Louis Armstrong, with the Satchmo Summerfest, Aug. 5-6. There’ll be concerts in Jackson Square, in the heart of the historic French Quarter, as well as talks by musicians and scholars about Armstrong’s life and enduring impact.
Theater lovers have a choice of two terrific destinations in Canada — the Stratford Festival and the Shaw Festival. They’re both in Ontario, and about two hours apart by car, so you can easily visit both in one trip. Each has multiple venues where you’ll find everything from classics and contemporary dramas to musicals and comedies.
The Shaw Festival takes place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, a well-preserved 19th-century village in the heart of Ontario’s wine country. In each place you’ll find a variety of restaurants, shops and historic sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.