Six Douglas County residents died from complications due to the coronavirus Wednesday, including a 26-year-old man — the youngest since the onset of the pandemic.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported the man had been diagnosed Aug. 12, becoming the county's 146th victim of the coronavirus. He had not been vaccinated, according to the county.
Four other victims, a 45-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man also died Wednesday. Neither of those four were vaccinated, according to the recovery team's Friday report. A fully vaccinated 65-year-old man was also among the victims.
The county had 166 new positive and presumptive cases reported Thursday and 131 such cases Friday, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,225.
There were 110 county residents hospitalized as of Friday morning, 75 locally and 35 outside the county, including two receiving specialized care outside of Oregon. The team reported that 104 of those 110 COVID-19 patients were not fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks beyond having completed a coronavirus vaccination sequence.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 15 patients were on ventilators while another 15 were requiring non-invasive ventilation to support their breathing. There were 12 COVID-positive patients in the hospital's intensive care unit and another 22 in the progressive care unit. As of Friday, 61% of the hospitals total patient population were positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority has reported more than 4,800 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus over the previous two days, including 51 deaths.
There were 2,449 positive cases and 27 deaths reported by the health authority in its Thursday update, and another 2,379 cases and 24 deaths reported Friday.
Oregon's death toll due to the coronavirus has risen to 3,272.
It's working! Little by little we're inching our way towards herd immunity. Maybe a year from now, after wave after wave of case spikes and inevitable deaths, the COVID Freedom Fighter group should be able to claim victory. Keep fighting the good war -- you're gonna win, I just know it!
Another story for you imbecilic anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, this one especially true for the people who wish we were part of Idaho.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/we-dont-have-any-vaccinated-patients-here-idaho-hospitals-crushed-by-covid-19-surge.html
6 Douglas County residents dying in one day is a new record, breaking the old record of 5 set just five days earlier.
Going on the third straight week that Douglas County REMAINS Oregon's Covid epicenter with the most cases and deaths per 100,000 residents.
Guess that horse de-wormer being prescribed by Evergreen and Mercy isn't working out as well as claimed after all.
One of my close friends has a family member thats a part of the winston school board. It should be noted that someone pointed out in the article with the various superintendents that supported kids wearing masks when school started, that winston and another districts were absent from the list. Her family member was probably one of the few people on the board I think that supported kids going back to school wearing masks. Needless to say that person has a few enemies now. The next meeting that was a few days ago, one of the people invited Boice, Heard, and that Virgil guy to speak on their behalf about why masking is stupid essentially. Many people acted as if national heroes had walked into the room. She said once the meeting started and the arguments/debates went on, it might as well have turned into a debate over who had the biggest sized body part. I've seen how easily Boice can loose his temper and get mad from videos of other meetings when hes present when people say things he doesn't like, so I can only imagine his behavior there. At the end of the night the only thing that really seemed to have gotten accomplished was that if you didn't agree or think like certain people, than you were a moron. Sounds like the rate things are going that Winston school district anyways is probably going scrap the required mask thing in the very near future, so I expect several new outbreaks with teachers/students in the near future in that area of town.
The video of the Winston-Dillard School Board meeting is on their Facebook page. I watched it. Commissioner Boice was not there. Please point to a video where Commissioner Boice has lost his temper. Again, he wasn't there, so I guess you are technically right when "you can only imagine his behavior there."
Commissioner Freeman was there -- and didn't speak for or against any COVID related mandates. He did say he would supports local control and would support whatever decision the school board made -- the same as he supports the other 12 school districts who made the decision to follow the mandates.
The Winston-Dillard School district's board passed a resolution at this meeting -- and their superintendent posted on their FB page that the resolutions states that they will follow mandates as they are legally required to do (although the district will challenge the mandates in court). This is despite all the blustering by people and board members saying they were against the mandates. It was clear that the board meeting was designed more for political theater than thoughtful discussion.
While it probably doesn't matter to you that you stated inaccuracies -- as this is just "what you heard" -- it should matter to all of us, regardless of our political persuasions.
Were you AT the School Board meeting or are you going by what appears on Facebook? Is it possible Facebook did not capture EVERYTHING you doubt?
To be fair Boice and Freeman look similar and quite a few people have trouble telling the difference between the two, so I'm sure thats where the confusion came from. I've watched various meetings, debates, etc over the span of several years, I couldn't possibly tell you by heart what days exactly those were, but I'm sure others can testify to seeing some tempters lost between anyone in local politics here. Not to mention we have documented proof from a year ago that the commissioners like delete things such as the infamous incident from a year ago with Freeman saying we didn't need to change our ways, than when Mike brings up the video its mysteriously deleted days later. I suspect something similar would probably happen again.
I believe Citizens For Tyranny published part of this School Board meeting on their website.
https://www.facebook.com/korina.hale/videos/245066684195817/UzpfSTEwMjU2NDQ1ODQ2NTQ1MzoyMjkwNTYzMTU4MTYyNjY/
" that if you didn't agree or think like certain people, than you were a moron". Sounds like the sentiment of the pro mask , pro vaccine on this forum! If everyone doesn't conform to their thinking they must be morons.
And there is this sad story about what is happening down the road in Grants Pass. https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/absolutely-heartbreaking-week-of-deaths-at-southern-oregon-hospital.html
Courtesy of all you pathetic anti-vaxxers
Six more people gone. It seems as if not many of the liberty loving residents of Douglas County could be roused to caring when the people dying of covid were someone else's 80-90+ year old relatives. Didn't touch them. I wonder how people will feel as younger patients get sick, as children get sick? Will they cling to their freedom to infect others without impunity as their basic right as a proud and free American? I'm guessing yes. Hope I'm wrong.
mworden . . . the need to "prove a point," by these anti-government, anti-vaxx, anti-mask dumba$$'s is more important than the obvious results of their discontent . . . dead people, younger and younger dead people. Don't get a vaccine, die. Don't wear a mask, spread it. Hate government - yes, but only when its serves their purposes . . . so very sad. The reality of people acting in opposition to their own best interests is just insane.
I don't believe that the majority of people that don't want to get vaccinated and wear masks "Hate the government". If you think that, then you haven't looked at any of the data regarding the unvaccinated. The vast majority are not white. So you are harboring a lot of unjustified anger to minority groups that don't deserve it.
Many people of color distrust, even fear, the government because they know about the unethical Tuskegee study where Black men were used to observe the natural course of untreated syphilis, even after penicillin was shown to be curative. They also know about the Black tobacco farmer Henrietta Lacks who had cells taken from her cervical tumor without her consent. Those cells lines are still alive today and are used to study many disorders. Her family was kept in the dark, even after her death.
Black Americans have reason to distrust the government when it comes to medical interventions. For example, pulse ox meters were standardized on white people and may give artificially high blood ox readings on Blacks. In the time of covid, sick Black people were sent home from the ER after being assured their readings were normal, only to die later because they couldn't get enough oxygen.
They don't hate the government. They have real reasons to suspect unfair treatment. I don't know what excuse White people in Douglas County have to fear they're being experimented on or whatever it is they believe. But they do believe it, including a member of my own family who refuses both masks and vaccination. He is not a bad person, a selfish person, or an unintelligent person. He does not hate the government. He fears the vaccine and believes that "breathing his own exhaust" (i.e. wearing a mask) concentrates all sorts of viruses, bacteria and fungi in the lungs and that for some reason the government and George Soros will benefit from our ill-health. He believes it with every fiber of his being. He's considerate, generous and hard-working. He keeps his distance, respecting his elders' "fear."
If someone can explain it to me, please do. But he's not a dumba$$ or evil or selfish. He was sold a bill of goods early on and he bought in. The government, George Soros, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci or Joe Biden have never harmed him. And his heels are dug in deeply. I think he may be representative of a sizable portion of the county population. His friends agree with him and they hold more sway than the elder relatives. Oh ... he also believes Trump's only reason for running for prez was to Drain the Swamp. True belief.
https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/history/40-years-human-experimentation-america-tuskegee-study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3516052/
https://psyche.co/ideas/some-medical-devices-dont-mean-to-be-racist-but-they-are
