Hundreds lined up at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday morning to enter the 27th annual Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Recreation Show. The yearly event features local exhibitors, lectures and shows — all dedicated to those who don’t mind getting their hands a little dirty out in the forests and rivers of Douglas County.
Apart from the food and local vendors at the festival, attendees were able to watch live fishing demonstrations, see presentations on exotic birds and even stand next to a 10-foot-tall Sasquatch.
The event, which first opened Friday, was organized by ExpoSure, an event development company and consulting service based in Orrington, Maine.
“From the seasoned pros to the young people, we’re trying to orient and initiate them on an appreciation for the outdoor recreation life,” said Joe Pate, the event’s producer. “There’s so much to do, there’s hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, hiking, biking.”
Roseburg-based Boy Scout Troop 46 hosted two booths at the show, allowing young children to try their hands at fishing and archery.
The Boy Scouts taught the other children themselves, said scout leader Jeremy Gilliam. The adults are just there to supervise.
“My favorite part is watching them grow up, and experience seeing how they apply those skills in their lives, in school and in their families,” Gilliam said. “You can just see what you’re teaching them coming out in how they live their lives.”
Local vendors sold everything from beef jerky to firearms, ATV’s and taxidermy.
“Some people in Roseburg still don’t know where we’re at or who we are,” said Jordan Guthrie, whose father, Bart, owns B&D Meats in Green. “It gives us an opportunity to meet with the community and let them know we’re out there. A lot of people from out of town come, then we start getting orders online because of it.”
Vendors, like Suzy Q’s kettle corn, came from outside of the Douglas County area as well. The Salem-based kettle corn salespeople travel across Oregon year-round to events not just in Roseburg, in Bend, Redmond, Albany and more.
“I love the simplicity of making a batch, and I appreciate the accomplishment,” said David Maldonado, who has been cooking kettle corn for years. “And also hearing people walk by and just saying, ‘Oh, that smells so good.’”
One of the most popular attractions was a 10-foot-tall Sasquatch animatronic, which was located next to Scot and Hannah Violette’s booth.
A Sasquatch, also known as a Bigfoot, is an ape-like creature, or group of creatures, that some think inhabits wild, forested areas and can stand up to 10 feet tall. Most discount it as an urban legend, but Scot Violette is all-in on his belief of the animal — he even said he’s seen one.
“You see that face looking at you?” Scot Violette said as he showed a photo of what he said was a Sasquatch. “Peeking at you through the tree? It was standing there, kind of bobbing back and forth, looking at me. I got one picture, but he ducked into the woods once he saw the camera. That was my one sighting I had, and that kind of solidified my obsession.”
Scot Violette is an anthropologist and self-described Bigfoot researcher, who, before the pandemic, lived in Baker City and now lives with his wife in an RV, going across the country to work on his website and YouTube channels dedicated to Bigfoot, under the name “Squatch America.”
Events like this, Scot Violette said, are what he loves doing most. He always wants to hear other’s stories about their encounters with the elusive Sasquatch.
“I already know [Sasquatches] exist,” Scot Violette said. “My goal, being a cultural anthropologist, is I want to figure out, just by people telling me ‘I saw them do this, I saw them do that’, that all adds to my database of [Sasquatch] culture. I want to figure out how they live.”
Hours after the gates opened on Saturday, people were still arriving outside the gates of the Douglas County Fairgrounds, ready for a day of fun. For Pate, seeing those happy faces is the reason he keeps working at events like this across the country.
“You see that small army coming in?” Pate said when the first gates opened at 10 a.m. “Those are our people. We live for this.”
The Sportsmen’s and Outdoors Recreation Show’s will be open at the Douglas County Fairgrounds for one more day on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
