A staple of summer in Douglas County is ready to make a big-time return.
The Sutherlin Blackberry Festival returns for its 33rd year after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held Aug. 20-22 with some of the staples that have made it one of most popular events in the county.
“We’re hoping it’s going to be a big one this year,” said organizer Jo Barnes, who joined the festival during its second year in 1989. “(The festival) attracts people from all over the country. We love the cars, we love having all these people come to town. It helps the community in a lot of ways.”
The Sutherlin Blackberry Festival will return with its usual slate of events, kicking off Friday, Aug. 20, with the Street Memories Poker Run at 1 p.m. and the classic car “Cruise-In” at Sutherlin’s Central Park at 3 p.m., complete with live musical entertainment.
Saturday will feature the festival’s annual car show all day at Central Park, with awards handed out in a variety of categories later Saturday afternoon. The car show has drawn as many as 250 entries annually.
Also Saturday will be a 5-kilometer fun run. The popular Mud Volleyball tournament serves up at 9 a.m. and BMX racing will begin on the Timber Grounds at 10 a.m. Mud bog racing gets underway at 2 p.m.
There will also be a performance by Mystical Oasis Belly Dancing at noon, followed by a karaoke contest at 1:30 p.m.
In the Sutherlin Community Center, registration for the Blackberry Cook-off begins at 10 a.m., with judging taking place throughout the day.
Saturday evening, there will be a classic car cruise — open to all cars 72 years old or older — from 6:30-9:30 p.m. along with live music at Lauren Young Tire Center from 7-10 p.m.
Sunday will open with a church service in Central Park at 9 a.m., which is the same time registration opens for Sunday’s motorcycle show. A chili cook-off contest begins at 10 a.m. in the Sutherlin Community Center, and mud racing will begin at 11 a.m., featuring close to 140 trucks in a double-elimination tournament.
There will be another performance by Mystic Oasis Belly Dancing as well as karaoke, and a Diaper Derby takes place at 1 p.m., with registration open all day Saturday and Sunday up to the race.
The festivities will be capped off with a wet T-shirt contest — for dogs — at 2:30 p.m., followed by the raffling off of a 1978 Corvette and a 1932 Model B Ford pickup. Both drawings will be held at 5 p.m.
For more information on the 33rd Sutherlin Blackberry Festival, visit blackberry-festival.com, and make sure to include the hyphen between blackberry and festival.
