MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek Summer Festival is set to begin Thursday, bringing back the annual event for its 38th year.
Over a span of four days, a multitude of events are scheduled to take place, including musical performances, donut and watermelon eating contests, a parade and 4x4 rock crawling — a competition featuring large, off-road vehicles driving over boulders.
The event is organized by the Myrtle Creek Lions Club, the local branch of an international volunteer organization located in more than 200 countries across the world.
“It’s a ‘thank you’ from the Lions Club to the community,” said Bob Chaney. “There’s no cost for anybody coming to the festival, it’s all free.”
Chaney lives in Myrtle Creek, is a member of the Lions Club and has been a part of the summer festival committee for over 20 years.
“I’ve been involved in the community for 20 years,” Chaney said. “And I get to give back to the community that supports me.”
New to the fair this year is the addition of a second stage for additional performances, which will include musical entertainment, as well as belly dancing and presentations from Wildlife Safari.
Chaney estimated that several hundred people attend the event every day it’s open, but the fireworks on Saturday can draw thousands of attendees.
The festival starts at 4 p.m. Thursday at Millsite Park, where the festival will continue through the weekend. Friday, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Saturday events begin at 8 a.m. with arm wrestling and softball, and continue until fireworks take place at 10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival slows down, with cowboy church and women’s softball beginning at 8 a.m.
