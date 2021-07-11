Hundreds gathered for the 38th annual River Forks Show-N-Shine to check out the classic cars and trucks on display.
Participants vied for door plaques and trophies while those walking around the park enjoyed raffles, food vendors and pristine cars.
The event was just one of many events held Saturday during Graffiti Weekend in Roseburg and preceded the night cruise that took place downtown.
