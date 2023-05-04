A total of five candidates are running for positions on the board of directors at the Winston-Dillard Water District, a water utility company that serves approximately 8,300 people along the South Umpqua River.
There are three seats up for re-election: positions 4 and 5, are contested, while position 1 is an uncontested race. Positions 1 and 4 carry four-year terms, while position 5 carries a two-year term.
The News-Review reached out to all of the candidates running for the board of commissioners during the election and asked all of them the same questions about why voters should choose them.
Position 5
Eric Giusto
Occupation: Winston-Dillard Fire District
Education: None listed.
Prior Government Experience: None listed.
What prompted you to run for this office?
I have been a part of Winston for over 25 years when I was hired at Winston-Dillard Fire District. I have served on the Winston-Dillard Water Board since October of 2020. My goal is to continue to serve the community that I live in, work in and love.
Why should people vote for you?
I have had the privilege of serving our community by bringing WDWD up to compliance with the last two operation managers. My focus is to ensure this compliance continues. I will also ensure our residents receive an updated water system to include a new water storage tank. Another goal is to expand infrastructure so our community can grow.
What is the biggest challenge facing the water district, and what would you do to address it?
Projects are particularly more expensive in this new economy. WDWD water plant was built in 2012 without an emergency power source. We are currently in the process of acquiring a grant to assist purchasing a generator large enough to facilitate electrical needs. This grant will offset the overall cost of the generator and allow WDWD to continue planned future projects.
Robert Young
Occupation: Retired
Education: UCC, OSU studying mathematics and chemistry.
Prior Government Experience: Manager of Winston-Dillard Water District
What prompted you to run for this office?
After a career in the water industry, I understand the value of having board members with experience volunteering to help guide and help with future decisions.
Why should people vote for you?
Voters should vote for me because of my experience with budgeting, regulatory and operational experience in my 31-year career.
What is the biggest challenge facing the water district, and what would you do to address it?
The biggest challenge in the future will be evaluating and addressing infrastructure within the water district. I would support and assist in evaluating needs and priority and funding decisions.
Position 4
Robert Hartford
Occupation: Specialty Clerk, Personal Support Worker, WDWD Commissioner
Education: UCC, Ashford University, Civil/Environmental Engineering
Prior Government Experience: Current WDWD Commissioner
What prompted you to run for this office?
I have held other jobs that dealt with water quality, conservation and water rights in a limited capacity. It was my education in civil engineering that really pushed my interest in the construction and maintenance in the infrastructure that supplies us with water and how fragile it can be if not property maintained.
Why should people vote for you?
My main goals in this position is to try to ensure that the water district provides the cleanest water at the lowest price with the least amount of governmental over reach. I believe my education in civil and environmental engineering will help me in understanding the complexities of improving and maintaining this type of infrastructure and applying the best possible solutions. My education in paralegal studies will help me with ensuing that contractual agreements are beneficially suitable for our needs and that the laws and regulations that govern our district are not over stepped.
What is the biggest challenge facing the water district, and what would you do to address it?
Inflation is the biggest challenge that the district faces. It affects the cost of materials that we need for improvements and maintenance of the system and the operational costs of the district overall. There are several projects currently underway that once completed will help reduce some of the operational costs of the district. I will continue to work to help ensure that future projects are cost effective in the overall application of the project and help reduce operational costs.”
Paul Wolford, a candidate running for position 4, had no contact information listed on his campaign filing, and an attempt to reach him at his listed address was unsuccessful. On his application Wolford indicated that he was a water/waste water manager and had been working in water treatment for more than 20 years.
Gary Vess, an incumbent running uncontested for position 1, did not respond to emails and a phone call seeking a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.