Lines of people looking at displays of beautiful stones, weaving themselves around and around tables full of geologic perfection. Fingers pointed and eyes lit up at the treasures pulled from the ground as they are found again by patrons and rockhounds spending the day at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
On Saturday and Sunday, the fairgrounds hosted the 50th Rock Extravaganza, presented by the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club.
"We didn’t have an event last year due to COVID-19," Gene Thompson, president of the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club, said. "But we try to do one show a year on the first full weekend in May."
Attracting rockhounds from all over the region, the Extravaganza included displays, jewelers, information booths and activities for children. There were also demonstrations including: shaping and polishing semi-precious stones and a geode splitting booth with whole uncut geodes from Oregon to Mexico available. All of this with free admission; donations were also welcomed.
“After looking at tickets given out for door prizes, I would say we had least 2,300 people visit the show this weekend,” Thompson said, “along with 25 vendors.”
One display was with Karl Granzow and his faceting demonstration.
“I was always interested in rocks, but when I joined the North Bend Rock and Gem club, the president got me interested in faceting," Granzow said. "He showed me the machines and gave me the book and I taught myself to facet stones. I have been faceting about 8 years. My favorite stone to work with is the Oregon Sunstone or a manmade glass crafted out of ash from Mt. St. Helens.”
“Walking through Yosemite as a child of 4 or 5, speaking to forest rangers is how I began my love of rocks,” said Michael Shearer, la long-time rockhound and gem show enthusiast.
Tables and tables of stones — sometimes collected over a lifetime — were all laid out to be examined and admired.
One local rockhound, Chris Murray said, “I always collected rocks but got serious 3 years ago with the pandemic. It gave us something to go out and do. Going out to the Rock Creek area behind Glide is where we like to go.”
Murray explained that her daughter has been going to the burn areas and finding pieces of Carnelian laying on the ground.
“Carnelian is my favorite,” she said.
The common theme expressed by both the vendors and patrons was that they share the same life-long love: "I have always collected rocks," they all said.
Few greater examples can be found than that of James Finley. At 17 years old, Finley took a job at a rock and gem shop.
“I told them the day I started I would own the company, and that is what I did,” Finley said. “I started selling online and a year-and-a-half ago I moved to Oregon because Oregon is a better rock area.”
Whether you like polished gems, which are already placed in settings and displayed as jewelry, or are a fan of raw uncut stones with sharp edges and natural character, the Rock Extravaganza had something for everyone.
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club meets the second Wednesday of each month, except for during the July picnic and the December Christmas party. The non-profit club is organized to “further the interest in the study of the earth sciences.”
For more information, visit the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Umpquagem/.
