Hundreds gathered at Melrose Vineyards on Saturday to attend the 51st Greatest of the Grape event, a night that brought together 19 different local wineries and served as a fundraiser for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local nonprofit that constructs beds for children who need a place to sleep.
Ali Rodgers, executive director of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, said that the event was different than in years past, which featured a wine judging and vote for the "Greatest of the Grape." This year, she said, was a new direction, now functioning as a fundraiser for the charity.
"I love the fact that it's a fundraiser this year," Rodgers said. "Consumers, wine lovers, can not only enjoy themselves drinking wine, but know they're doing it for a good cause."
Christopher Hudson, president of the board of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers' Association, has been a part of the Greatest of the Grape events in years past, but Saturday's event was the second he's organized as president.
"It feels great," Hudson said of the event. "It's a good social aspect, and just a good way to have the camaraderie of an industry that's already pretty tight-knit."
Visitors not only got to taste varieties of wine from across the Umpqua Valley, but also got to take part in silent auctions, listen to live music and take part in the "Wheel of Wine" where visitors could pay $20 to spin a hanging wheel with 50 numbers lined across the edge, and each number would correspond to a bottle of wine.
"We don't really have fundraising events just for SHP [Sleep in Heavenly Peace]," said Mike Hall, co-president of the Umpqua Valley chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "We do our own fundraising for our own events, so to have another place like Melrose Winery do an event that raises funds for us, it's actually a really cool feeling. I don't think we've ever had that."
Hall said the organization donates approximately 200 beds per year in the Umpqua Valley area, and since the charity's inception five years ago in Idaho, it has donated over 130,000 beds nationwide across nearly 300 chapters.
"I've had a lot of jobs and a lot of careers," Hall said. "But this is by far the best job I've ever had."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
