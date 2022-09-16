7robotics held its open house with demonstrations of swinging robot arms using vacuum bars to lift swivel, raise and stack items sometimes hundreds of pounds.
On Thursday, Con-Vey’s sister company 7robotics gave the public, customers, employees, and specially invited community members a show.
“I really like to come out and support the community and I love to see this innovation,” said Savannah Jones, communications director for Sunrise Enterprises. “We have a wood mill and it is amazing to see what things could be like with proper funding.”
7robotics was first opened in 2019 but due to COVID-19 it wasn’t up and running until this year.
“Not a lot of activity until the start of this year when we started selling as 7robotics,” said Joey Koenig, business director for 7robotics. “Now we are selling all over the Pacific Northwest and one is on the way to Missouri.”
More and more mills are looking into automation and utilizing robots for material handling and 7robotics performs custom robotics integration.
“When someone is interested the first thing we do is discuss the scope,” said Cameron May, automation developer for 7robotics. “We look at what type of robot is best for their operation.”
After discussing scope and making decisions on footprint size and if the robot needs 2D or 3D sight capabilities, interested parties with anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000 dollars or more, can have their robotic dreams come true.
“We have all in-house integration, all the programming is done in-house, we custom design the motor control centers,” said May, “and, our sister company Con-Vey builds the cabinets.”
As potential customers rubbed elbows with Hawaiian shirt-wearing engineers the sound of moving machinery was slightly overpowered by the various conversations all focused on the future of technology housed in a building built in 1984 just outside of Roseburg Oregon on the Umpqua Highway.
“We have this building and three relatively flat acres out back, our parking lot was paved today,” said Koenig. “Our first expansion is to cover the concrete slab out back for storing materials before the rains come.”
Nathan Kusler, a mechanical engineer from Oregon State University, manned the virtual reality experience that gave people insight into the depths necessary to design and build robots.
“I started five months ago with the company after graduating last winter,” Kusler said. “I started by doing a lot of training and learning processes and moved on to building simulations for sales, but recently I got a project that I am designing all for the tooling necessary to build a robot.”
With food and a beer and wine bar available to the attendees, 7robotics impressed with atmosphere and entertainment while simultaneously having one wall entirely dedicated to toolboxes filled with machining and drill bits, sanders, grinders, and metal cutting devices along with all other manners of metal shaping tools.
“I was offered an internship around May after working at Con-Vey last summer,” Fletcher Stults said. "This is what I want to do; materials handling, moving things with robots, it’s been really cool.”
The prospect of an end to back-breaking labor and the downfall of State Accident Insurance Fund claims and workers' compensation payouts is not lost on the people of 7robotics.
“As the demand increases for these robots,” said Koenig. "We may see some really positive outcomes.”
