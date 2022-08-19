The upcoming Veterans Day Parade is already shaping up to be one of Douglas County's most memorable in recent history.
The Grand Marshals of the 2022 Veterans Day Parade have been selected. They are the U.S. Navy submariners, an elite force that has been protecting our shores and ships since 1918 with the H-4 to H-9 K-class boats. The first commissioned submarine was the USS Holland on Oct. 12, 1900.
“For years, I have asked for this,” said Carol Hunt, a local advocate for veterans and 10-year member of the Veterans Day Parade committee. “The submariners are such an awesome part of the Navy.”
The torpedo float, which is a parade standard, will carry special meaning this year with the submariners both participating in the parade itself, and they have also agreed to spend some time at the Roseburg Regional Airport to interact with the community, take pictures and share stories.
“I just found out (Monday) that participants from a base out-of-state will be sending between 50 and 900 people to be a part of our parade and they are bringing their own float,” said Hunt.
With the Veterans Day parade scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, this year's parade is bursting with symbolism and veteran support.
“We are set to have two jets do a flyover at 11:11, which means a lot military-wise,” said Hunt, “but we also have a lot of older planes being flown after the military jets pass overhead and they will also be at the airport after the parade.”
The parade will begin at the corner of Southeast Douglas and Southeast Fowler Streets in Roseburg. It will then travel down Fowler toward Diamond Lake Boulevard, then turn going up Southeast Jackson Street to Southeast Main Street. After that, it will travel toward the courthouse. After this loop has been made, the submariners will be taking their float to the airport for community engagement.
“I just want everybody to come out,” said Hunt. “Like I said, I am excited for this. This is something people don’t really know about (submariners) and I am so excited to be sharing this with them.”
Applications are available for entry into the parade and all are welcome. The application deadline is Oct. 31. Applications can be located on the Douglas County Oregon website or inquire through the Douglas County Veteran’s Day Parade Facebook page.
Carol Hunt can also be reached, for information on the Veterans Day Parade or veterans services in general, by phone at 503-504-8198 or by email: carolhunt@gmail.com.
