North Douglas County firefighter Ben Simons assists Joshua Hampton, 9, of Yoncalla, on Saturday as Joshua Hampton knocks down targets with a fire hose as part of a game at the North Douglas County Fair in Drain.
Eugene artist Alejandro Sarmiento works on a painting at the North Douglas County Fair in Drain on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Paula Danson sings with musical group Rockwork Orange at the North Douglas County Fair in Drain on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Jayden Diaz, 13, of Drain, plays at a mini-golf course set up at the North Douglas County Fair in Drain on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Reese Vaughan, 7, of Drain, takes in the paintings assembled as part of an art installation on display at the North Douglas County Fair in Drain on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Reese Vaughan, 7, of Drain, points out her favorite work of art at an art installation on display at the North Douglas County Fair in Drain on Saturday.
DRAIN — People gathered together in Drain this weekend to participate in Oregon’s longest continuously running fair and the 100th anniversary of the North Douglas County Fair.
A few restless runners stomped their feet to warm themselves in the early morning under low-hanging clouds that rested on mountaintops. As they chatted and paced, the first chairs began to come out for the parade.
After the Storyville Jazz Band and the light parade kicked off the fair Friday night, eager children gathered to catch candy as people lined up to watch the parade Saturday morning.
“I’ve been here every year for 35 years,” said Ray Saunder, a local fair goer. “It is the people, this community that keep bringing me out.”
People in firetrucks and classic cars tossed handfuls of candy to children toting grocery bags that were filled to the brim with sweet treats. More than 20 Dodge Challengers and some hand-crafted motorcycles passed by friends and family members who shouted out appreciation as they slowly drove by.
“I grew up here and left for 20 years, but after the Cottage Grove parade I knew I had to come back,” said Carie Meyer of Cottage Grove. “I was born in this town, heck, half the people here were born in this town.”
The distant sound of a chainsaw sculptor and the PA system announcer replaced the roar of engines and the sound of sirens as the fair itself opened for the day.
Erik McJunkin of C’N’H Handcrafts smiled as people walked past his booth of handmade soaps and balms.
“My wife has been making soap for ten years and people just kept telling us we needed to sell these,” said McJunkin. “We had a shop in Drain but now we are doing farmers markets and online sales. This is a lot of fun; we are glad to be here.”
As the music began to play excited families were able to view more than 30 vendor booths with food and interactive events including a corn hole station and face painting.
The sun began to break through and the communities of Yoncalla, Drain, Elkton, Rice Hill, Curtain, and Scottsburg came together to celebrate each other and their corner of Oregon.
“I have been in every parade and fair since 2006,” said Andrew Atencio, owner of Mirror Finish Auto Detailing. “I have been participating in the parade as a business owner for three years.”
Another generation of North Douglas County residents had such a great time at the fair that its future, at least for now, seems secure.
