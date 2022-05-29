A history of violence

May 4, 1970. The Ohio National Guard has dispatched soldiers to the campus of Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, to keep eyes on a student protest. The students were standing in solidarity against what President Richard Nixon had called the “Cambodian Incursion,” expanding the presence of American soldiers in the Vietnam War. One National Guardsman was struck by a rock thrown at them by, it was presumed, one of the protesting students. Less than 15 minutes later, gunshots rang out. In just 13 seconds, 28 soldiers fired 67 rounds into the crowd of running students, killing four and wounding nine others. It was one of the most publicized mass shootings since the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929. Fast forward to May 21, 1998. A 15-year-old named Kip Kinkel walked into the cafeteria of Springfield’s Thurston High School and opened fire on his classmates. Before Kinkel could be subdued, two people were dead and another 25 injured. It would later be learned that before going to the school, Kinkel had killed his own parents. Eleven months later, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold walked into the library of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, and began shooting. By the end of that rampage, 13 students and staff were dead, including Harris and Klebold. In the 21st century, the United States has seen a significant increase in mass shootings. Six have been at schools, the most recent taking place this past Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were 21 people — including the shooter — were killed and 18 others were injured. Since 2000, 398 people have been killed as a result of mass shooting incidences, including 14 of the assailants among those 22 separate events. Another 2,018 were injured either by direct gunfire or from injuries suffered trying to flee the scene. The deadliest mass shooting in American history happened in Paradise, Nevada on Oct. 1. 2017, when 60 people and the gunman were killed and another 867 were injured — 411 as a result of gunfire — while attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old Mesquite, Nevada man, opened fired on the festival crowd as country artist Jason Aldean was performing the final show of the festival. That festival has not been held since.
A history of violence
