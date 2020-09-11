As flights were being canceled across the world and terror entered the country's bloodstream during the immediate aftermath of the attacks on September 11, Chuck Spindel stepped onto a plane.
Sitting nervously on the left-hand side of a small aircraft, Spindel, a Red Cross volunteer from Canyonville, traveled from Medford to LaGuardia Airport in New York City mere days after the initial attacks on Manhattan's World Trade Center, two towering skyscrapers that for decades had epitomized the New York skyline.
Soaring over Ground Zero, the crackling and somber voice of the plane's pilot broke the eerie silence onboard, letting Spindel and the other passengers know that the breathtaking carnage could be seen from the windows.
"It was so spooky," said Spindel, 81, remembering the flight. "Just the idea that so many people had been killed was so overwhelming."
The plane's passengers could see two monumental, smoky columns of soot and dust rising over the city like the ghosts of the two towers.
As a mass-care coordinator for the state of Oregon through the Red Cross, Spindel was told he would be needed on scene hours after American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the north and south towers, respectively, the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.
Shortly after arriving in New York, he was assigned to Pier 94 in southern Manhattan, about a mile away from the wreckage.
"Those piers are about a half-mile long — they're massive — and it was filled with about 200 to 300 detectives working to compare DNA with body parts that were found to try and identify the victims," Spindel said. "Our job was to make sure that all of those employees got fed."
The lives lost and the immediate void left in the sky by the fallen buildings were enough to haunt Spindel, a Korean War veteran and a retired police officer.
"I had been there a year before, and I had taken many, many pictures from the New Jersey side of the towers, and I'm really glad I did because now they're gone," he said. "There's not a day that goes by where you don't think about it."
The emergency trip to Ground Zero was Spindel's 19th major disaster he had volunteered to take for the Red Cross. He responded to tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.
"I just want to help," he said. "I'm retired, and if there is a thing I can do to help, I want to do that."
But Spindel and the other volunteers didn't escape the emotional toll from 9/11 unscathed.
"That was my last one," he said of being a Red Cross volunteer. "When I came back I said, 'That's it, no more. I'm getting too old and it's getting too emotional.'
"I knew several people that I had met from over the years, and they felt the same way," he said. "It was an experience. One I'm glad that I went through, but one that I never want to do again."
Fourteen years after the attacks, Spindel said he continues to think about the families who haven't been able to get closure from what happened.
"So many of the families can't have closure because they could never identify so many of the body parts," he said. "You just can't imagine that feeling."
This article was originally published on Sept. 11, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.