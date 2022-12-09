MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek Grange hosted the first night of its two-day ‘Merry Little Christmas’ event in Myrtle Creek on Thursday.
The night started with music. Just before everybody was set to arrive at the meeting place — the large Christmas tree in Myrtle Creek’s downtown — Dan Jocoy, a pastor at the Tri City Church of Christ who has lived in the area for over 30 years, came along with a group of carolers and set up their music sheets, singing into the cold evening air.
At 6 p.m., Vickie Thorp, who works with the Myrtle Creek Grange and organized the “Merry Little Christmas” event, began passing out maps to be used for the night’s main attraction — a downtown scavenger hunt across 16 local businesses, where families would have to search for decorations, sitting inside the windows of businesses in the area.
“Everybody keeps saying we need to do more community events, we need more things for people to do locally,” Thorp said. “So I just wanted to start small, with a couple of nights, Ideally what I’d love to see happen is this turns into a week long event.”
Just down the street was the first stop for most families on the scavenger hunt — Santa Claus was at the local St. Vincent De Paul location, taking pictures with attendees.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Terri Day, the director of Myrtle Creek’s St. Vincent De Paul organization. “It’s all about the kids, and making Christmas for the kids.”
“It’s part of our heritage,” added Adriana Brown, the store manager at the St. Vincent De Paul. “We grew up here, went to school here. We’d like to make sure everybody has a great time at Christmas.”
A block up Main Street, Jerrie Thomas and Michael Lajko’s shop, Goodog Bakery, stayed open late Thursday to pass out hot apple cider and cookies to the families making their way through the scavenger hunt.
“It was really clever for [Vickie] to come up with this idea,” Thomas said. “We had the tree lighting, and that’s fun, but to actually engage the kids in something in town, is really important. It gives them a sense of community, and that’s hard to instill in children.”
Some attendees hoped that the event could eventually help to revitalize what they see as a struggling downtown in Myrtle Creek.
“Downtown’s pretty dead,” Jocoy said. The carolers were performing in front of an empty building on Main St. in Myrtle Creek. “This is the biggest, flagship building in town, and there’s nothing going on.”
Vickie Thorp also hopes the event will help Myrtle Creek’s downtown. Not many families showed up to participate in Thursday’s event. Thorp understood — it was the first time the event had ever taken place, on a frigid night that had a chance of rain. But she’ll be back again the next day, and next year as well — hoping to spread a little more Christmas cheer across Myrtle Creek. To her, bringing the community together is something worth working toward.
“Right now, you know, there’s a lot of people that have been real pillars of the community, and they’re getting older, passing away,” Thorp said. “The next generations need to stop up. That’s another thing I’m hoping they see through this, is that we can all work together. It doesn’t matter what your age is, you can get in there and make this happen.”
