In 1953, Douglas County, the Kiwanis Club and Roseburg High School entered into a 99-year contract for the area once known as Britt Nichols County Park, which would preserve the forested area as an educational zone with any sales from the timber going back into forestry education.
When Benjamin Szynal and his wife Shannon Szynal moved onto Callahan Road and looked at an online map to take a look at their new surroundings, they were overjoyed to learn they had a county park across the street.
“We were really excited about the park and started to do a lot of hiking around the area,” Benjamin Szynal said. “One day in March while we were up there we noticed signs of logging crews and paint on trees that were to be cut down.”
After attending some Douglas County commissioners meetings and doing their own research, the Szynal’s discovered the old contract and began asking questions.
“We wanted to figure out how this land was going to be clear-cut if it was part of a larger contract and supposed to be preserved for education,” Benjamin Szynal said.
During a commissioners meeting this December, a motion was made and passed to redesignate this land from a county park to a county holding while maintaining the relationship with Roseburg High School.
After the timber harvest is complete, the Kiwanis Club will receive its portion of the sales which has been earmarked for the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital according to Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice.
Boice added that the reason the Kiwanis Club wanted out of the contract was due to low membership and a desire to donate to different causes.
“We appreciate the opportunity to learn more about the history of Britt Nichols Park and the efforts of former students to maintain this natural space in Douglas County,” said Jared Cordon, superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools. “We would use any funding directed toward the district to further education in areas such as forestry and natural resources. Additionally, I’m confident many of our current students would be excited for an opportunity to continue this legacy of reforestation and rehabilitation through replanting efforts following any planned timber harvest on this property.”
Kiwanis Club declined to participate in an interview and referred the reporter to their legal representative who also declined comment.
While this decision was not popular among residents of Callahan Road and local environmental groups who questioned the legality of this reclassification of land, the parties involved in the original contract came to an agreement.
“We will still have RHS students come out and do some tree planting or forestry class-related activities,” Boice said, “but with OSHA laws we couldn’t have high school kids do the entire replanting like back in the ‘50s if we wanted to, and with current laws, it will all have to be replanted, so we will have to contract for that.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
