South Umpqua School District has made several upgrades to its various buildings in recent years, but for the last remaining projects, it’s appealing to the voters to approve a nearly $21 million bond.
“If that passes, the district would build a new K-8 school in Canyonville and add vestibule entry and exits as security initiatives at Tri City and Myrtle Creek Elementary Schools, completing the highest priority maintenance projects remaining from the 2019 facilities plan,” Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said, in a recorded video.
The school district will receive a $4 million grant from the state if the bond passes to get the work done. The 30-year bond is estimated to cost people in the district $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
If the bond passes, the new school in Canyonville would be built on property already owned by the district on Alder Creek.
“The (Canyonville) school’s location is also a security concern,” school board member Lonnie Rainville said. “Its proximity to Interstate 5 and Highway 99 provides many points of access and creates a physical environment that’s very difficult to monitor for safety, or even lockdown, effectively.”
The proposed new building would include new security features, modern technologies, heating and cooling systems. McLaughlin pointed out that local, state and federal funds have been used in recent years to address the most pressing maintenance concerns in the district.
Coffenberry Middle School will see a new cafeteria and kitchen built off the gymnasium to consolidate the campus and address security issues.
Myrtle Creek and Tri City Elementary School had seismic upgrades done, and through the district’s general fund various projects were completed at South Umpqua High School — including a new roof, repaving and correcting drainage infrastructure in the parking lot, and installing badge-operated door entries.
“Some state funds that have helped the district with these projects have also provided updates to Canyonville School, but structural issues remain,” Canyonville School Principal Shilo White said. White added that the main building and gym at Canyonville were built in 1939 and subsequent buildings were added more than 70 years ago.
“If approved, a more energy-efficient school would save on operating costs which could be invested back into the classrooms,” White said. “Up-to-date technology in a new school would provide increased vocational opportunities for students. A new school would also provide the community with a location for events such as concerts, games and meetings.”
More information about the bond can be found on www.southumpquaschools.com.
Yes! Canyonville definitely needs to replace the school building!
