The Bureau of Land Management organized a season of controlled and prescribed burns throughout the Roseburg District and Douglas County beginning this week and continuing into the early spring of 2023.
Management projects such as controlled burns and prescribed fires consider each aspect of their burns; planning, implementation, and monitoring in a coordinated landscape approach to reducing wildfire risk and restoring wildfire resiliency, according to the BLM website.
“The prescribed burning that will be taking place will consist of pile burning activity, fuels associated with timber harvest operations and the burning of piles within recreation areas where hazard trees have been removed,’ said Cheyne Rossbach, assistant field manager for BLM.
Fire management specialists take into consideration public and employee safety, weather, topography, fuels, size, the precise weather conditions under which it will burn and conditions under which it may be suppressed.
“Slash burning is a critical tool for forest land managers and key to reducing forest fuels,” said Rachael Pope, spokesperson for Douglas Forest Protective Agency. “We work closely with the BLM to meet Oregon Smoke Management Plan and minimize smoke impacts to our communities.”
Rossbach added, “Pile burning is a commonly used process to burn excess activity fuels associated with timber harvest operations or fuel treatments following timber harvest operations. The burning of fuel piles reduces fuel loading and helps prepare locations for replanting. This is a regular yearly management activity. Considerations are made to weather conditions and potential smoke impacts in areas where activities are to take place.”
Prescribed fire is one of the most important tools used to reduce wildfire risk to local communities and wildlife habitats, according to the BLM.
“The piles are located at various locations across the Roseburg District and will be taking place as conditions permit through the spring of 2023,” said Rossbach.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.