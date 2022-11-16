221116-nrr-controlburn

Cheyne Rossbach stands if front of the BLM sign in Roseburg. The BLM will be preforming a series of prescribed burns throughout Douglas County until spring of 2023. 

 Photo Courtesy of Cheyne Rossbach

The Bureau of Land Management organized a season of controlled and prescribed burns throughout the Roseburg District and Douglas County beginning this week and continuing into the early spring of 2023.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

