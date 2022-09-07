Samantha Prosser, right, is the Wildlife Safari’s ungulate expert. Along with teaching Kayode, the park’s 9-year-old male northern white rhinoceros, the difference between turning left in his pen and when she needs him to turn right, the zookeeper has also worked with him to rest his chin on a pen rail, which projects his mighty horn on the outside of the pen.
Lead cheetah carnivore keeper Carissa Clendenon holds Sumatran tiger whelp Phoebe in preparation for weighing it in this photo from July 2021. Phoebe, and her brother Luhahn, were the first tiger cubs born at Wildlife Safari in almost 40 years.
Indie Fitzgerald, 5, pets a snake on Aug. 9 at the Wildlife Safari in Winston during the park's annual Dream Night event.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Wildlife Safari made improvements and recently received a full accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Every five years, the AZA performs inspections that focus on general public safety, animal interactions, presentations on conservation and animal care which includes fencing, heat, water access and covered feeders.
“This makes it a lot more flexible with interstate transporting of exotic or endangered animals,” Dan Van Slyke, the executive director for Wildlife Safari, said in regard to receiving reaccreditation.
The initial visit revealed a handful of minor concerns, according to Van Slyke, but staff fixed the issues.
"We never lost accreditation; it was just postponed," Van Slyke said.
Dealing with health issues and an inability to travel, Van Slyke said he sent his curator to meet with the AZA in his place.
“They were just amazed we fixed everything,” Van Slyke said, “but due to COVID-19, we are only being accredited for four years instead of five."
The Wildlife Safari is both proud of its accreditation, but also considers it necessary for the work that they do.
“The AZA has super high standards and only the top 10% of zoos in the country are accredited,” said Van Slyke. "But it is important for us when we try to bring in a giraffe or move a cheetah.”
For more information on the Wildlife Safari, visit wildlifesafari.net or its Facebook page.
