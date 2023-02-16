Adapt Integrated Health has added a mobile crisis team, a sobering center, purchased two motels on Stephens Street and hired nine community peers to expand services and reach out to more of the community.
“Our goal is to keep showing up and build that rapport,” said Gene McVae, director of housing for Adapt. “We are going to work to build that trust and those long-term relationships so individuals feel confident and comfortable accepting our services because we will have put in the work to build those bridges.”
The mental health nonprofit employs nearly 500 individuals in Curry, Coos, Josephine and Douglas counties with nearly 300 of those individuals working in Douglas County.
“We are developing services in all of these counties," said Jerry O’Sullivan, chief of regional business operations at Adapt. “But we are really excited about what we have going on and coming up in Douglas County.”
Adapt has purchased a 12-unit motel located at 1627 SE Stephens St. and a 50-unit motel located at 511 SE Stephens St. in Roseburg, as well as a 40-acre plot of land off Diamond Lake Boulevard with plans for a residential campus.
“Right now, we have about half of the units at the small motel remodeled,” O’Sullivan said. “Once we get the office remodeled which should be done next month, we will have two peers full-time at the office and the six units will be open for people with treatment needs related to substance abuse.”
The facility is scheduled to house between 12 and 15 individuals once completed.
“We have purchased and got the larger motel up and running and we are at about 25% remodeled,” O’Sullivan said. “This unit will be for behavioral health housing including the ability to support those who are medically fragile.”
The future residential treatment campus will be down the road in a couple of years, as the property has been purchased and plans are being developed.
“We were about to secure $1 million in grants from DeFazio and then $2 million in grants from Merkley and Wyden for this purchase and development,” O’Sullivan said. “We plan to have 16 residential detox beds as well as 64 inpatient beds. We will be doing parent programs so if someone is in treatment and has children they can stay together and will offer co-occurring supports for those with substance issues and mental health diagnosis.”
The 40-acre plot has 16 acres of developable land and 26 acres designated for recreational services.
“When these facilities are all up and running, we will have 65 beds in the two motels and another 50 to 60 beds at the treatment campus,” O’Sullivan said. “This is in addition to the beds at the sobering center and the new modular we just added on Diamond Lake as a crisis resolution room that is going to be ready in less than 2 months.”
One issue Adapt faces is getting people to engage in services.
“Because we started as substance abuse and that is all anonymous, we are a secretive organization,” O’Sullivan said. “We are working to change that perception and get ourselves out in the community and that is where this peer program is really going to help.”
Through Measure 110 funding, Adapt was able to secure a grant and hire nine peers to bring Adapt to the people.
"In behavioral health, having a working relationship with clients is a critical ingredient for a successful engagement and outcome," Adapt CEO Dr. Gregory Brigham said. "Peers offer their lived experience with recovery to build trust and relationships that support effective advocacy, education, mentoring, and motivation.”
Peers will be visiting homeless camps, sharing support, working in service-based housing and treatment centers, and a new peer hotline will be rolling out within the next few weeks which will give people in need another option for support in trying times and difficult moments.
“We will start with providing the most basic needs like water and food and clothing,” said O’Sullivan, “and then we build from there.”
