The Adapt Prevention & Education Program has been awarded $18,460 from the Umpqua Health Alliance Community Health Improvement Plan Funding Program to train four facilitators from Adapt and Compass Behavioral Health with the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, considered the world’s leading suicide intervention workshop.
The two-day interactive workshop in suicide first-aid teaches participants to recognize when someone may have thoughts of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety.
Adapt’s program will collaborate with Compass Behavioral Health to facilitate four ASIST workshops in Douglas County during 2019. This will lead to approximately 60 trained “suicide gatekeepers” embedded within the community.
For more information: www.adaptoregon.org.
