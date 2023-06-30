Advisory warnings remain in place for the Galesville Reservoir, following the Oregon Health Authority recommendation to limit recreational use of the area due to findings of cyanobacteria blooms in the water.
There are no new updates regarding the current state of the reservoir, according to Douglas County Public Information Officer Tamara Howell and OHA Public Affairs Specialist Afiq Hisham.
It is advised to avoid swimming and water activities, such as water skiing and boating, where the blooms are located – as the primary route of exposure is through ingestion of water. Toxins likely cannot be absorbed through skin contact, but those with skin sensitivities may experience a puffy red rash.
Boiling, filtering or treating water with filtration will not remove the toxins. Consuming water directly from areas affected by the blooms is highly hazardous. OHA recommends finding alternative water sources.
Pets and children are at increased risk of exposure. Dogs can die within minutes or hours of cyanotoxin exposure through drinking the water, licking their fur or consuming the toxins through floating mats or dried crust along the shore.
Symptoms act similarly to food poisoning: stomach cramping, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms may be more serious including numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath – these require medical attention. Dogs may exhibit symptoms of weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy or loss of appetite. Pet owners should immediately seek veterinary treatment if their animals show any of those symptoms.
OHA recommends not eating fish caught from affected sites, as they pose unknown health risks. Those who decide to consume these fish should remove the fat, skin and organs before cooking or freezing, and rinse fillets with clean water. Toxins presumably collect in the tissues.
