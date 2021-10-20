After 19 fire seasons with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Kyle Reed has turned in his keys.
Tuesday was the last day at the association for Reed, who has served as the face of the association for every fire season since 2012, keeping the public and the media informed on nearly every aspect of the ever-growing wildfire season in Douglas County.
“This has been an awesome job,” said Reed, who joined the association’s Canyonville office as a seasonal firefighter the summer after his sophomore year at South Umpqua High School in 2003. “The decision to leave after 19 fire seasons is bittersweet.”
Reed was just 16 when he started fighting wildland fires with the association. The job was seasonal for him from 2003-07 as he finished high school and college. He joined the team full-time in the spring of 2008. In 2010 he was promoted to the position of lead fire officer for the association’s Myrtle Creek office.
In 2011, there was significant turnover at the association. People were retiring or leaving for other reasons and many within the association quickly found themselves in new positions.
One of those retirements was Tom Fields, who had been the public voice of the association. Reed stepped in to fill those boots.
“When it came to informing the public about our fires, I tried to give all our fires attention regardless of size,” Reed said. “Obviously, the large fires in recent years are the most memorable due to their size and devastation, but each fire meant something to someone. This was a huge workload when you figure we average about a hundred fires each year.”
This year, it was 145 fires on lands protected by the association.
Reed has seen more than his fair share of “career events,” culminated by the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, during which he joked, “I’m ready to go a year without a career event.”
Working extremely long hours, Reed and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad O’Dell were constantly passing information out to the public through various social media platforms throughout the most dangerous phases of the fire.
“Kyle and I worked very closely together over the past several summers, and he’s been a great partner,” O’Dell said. “He’s really going to be missed in this community. His level of experience and knowledge of wildfire in general has been very beneficial to Douglas County.
“He’s been a big resource to me, and I wish him nothing but the best,” he said.
Reed has always enjoyed fire prevention, whether it be working with homeowners, running fire crews or coordinating mitigation projects.
“What’s made this job fun and unique over the years is the diversity of things that I was able to work on,” Reed said. “Working with homeowners and community members to build Firewise Communities. Teaching wildfire safety and schools and youth groups. Having booths at fairs, festivals and trade shows. Managing the association’s social media accounts.
“Working with all the various media outlets, in addition to many other things, while still finding time to throw dirt and squirt water from time to time,” he said.
Reed will still be involved in wildfire prevention as he has accepted a position with the Oregon State Fire Marshal as a fuels reduction specialist. A regional position, Reed will still be based in Douglas County.
The most important aspect of his new position is it will allow him more time to spend with his family.
“Family has always been very important to me and played a big role in my decision due to the amount of time I spent away from home,” Reed said. “And my situation is not unique in the wildland fire world or that of other first responders.
“We miss a lot of family events: barbecues, birthdays, weddings, holidays, sporting events, camping trips and, honestly, just the day-to-day activities with our families that many people take for granted.”
Reed couldn’t have expected as a 16-year-old, his choice to be a seasonal firefighter would turn into a career, or where that career would take him.
After 18 years, he’s ready to come home.
