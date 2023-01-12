WINSTON — Mike Winters was driving on Old Highway 99 South through Winston in 1978 and took note of the property, which consisted of a patch of farm and a roadside fruit stand.
"It was an old farm where they grew pumpkin and squash, and they had a fruit stand there for many, many years.
"They" were Levi and Esther Gourley, who operated the farm largely on their own, living in a farmhouse which had been built in 1920.
Winters stopped in to talk to Esther, who he had known for a while.
"Levi had passed away and I noticed the place was kind of getting in bad shape," he recalls. "I asked Esther if she would like to sell her place and she said, 'OK. What are you offering?"
Winters' offer was below that of another interested buyer, so he made Esther a deal she couldn't refuse.
"I said 'you can stay here and live free, and I'll take care of the place,'" Winters said.
Just like that, the Winters family was in the nursery business.
Now, more than four decades later, Wintergreen Nursery is under new ownership.
The Winters family announced that on Nov. 1, 2022, nursery operations transferred to Jennifer Anderson.
Anderson grew up in Douglas County but moved away, ultimately landing in San Diego. After 14 years, she decided it was time to come back home. She bought a house in Roseburg. While having some interior painting done, she mention her dream of owning a farm or nursery.
"He said, 'Wintergreen Nursery is for sale," Anderson said while working in the nursery's Wedding Garden. "I immediately looked up the listing and I knew that day, emphatically, that I was going to own this nursery.
"I still can't believe I'm living my dream."
When Mike and Mary Ann Winters took over the nursery, plans were already in the works to expand, and expand they did. In the early days as the couple began adding different products to their inventory, Mike, a licensed landscape contractor since 1973, would tend to his landscaping jobs while Mary Ann would run the nursery.
Their youngest son Tim, 4 years old at the time, would come to work with his mom — they didn't have a babysitter — and he would go to the old farmhouse to hang out with "Grandma Esther."
Esther Gourley ultimately entered a rest home in her final years, and that's when the real growth took off. The farmhouse was removed, as well as a barn on the property, opening up plenty of more land to expand Wintergreen's growing operation.
Mike Winters' brother, Steve, had been a manager at the Roseburg Safeway before joining the new family business. Steve Winters earned his landscape contracting license and he and Mike would work together on the various projects the two had around the area. Mike largely took care of the business side while Steve would manage the work crews.
"We always had a vision," Mike Winters said of expanding the nursery. "Early on, all of the profits from my landscaping business were going straight into the cleaning and planting of the nursery. We started adding more plants, growing more shrubs. It took a good three years to get really full.
"It started looking like a nursery."
In recent years, it truly has been the family business. Mike and Mary Ann Winters' daughter, Jill Heaton, grew to become the nursery manager and will stay on board.
In fact, many of those employed by the Winters will be able to stay on board, should they choose.
Mike Winters said the couple — married for 55 years — made the decision to put out a "For Sale" sign roughly five years ago.
"We had a lot of people who would say they really like the place," Mike Winters said. But, after giving them the tour to show prospective buyers all the nursery entailed, "They were interested, but it was just too much work."
With the sale, the Winters brothers will continue to help with the transition of ownership, Mike said for about six months. They're helping Anderson learn the ropes of which vendors supply which products, where to go for this, where to go to purchase that. During that process, the brothers will also continue to help with various landscaping projects on the property.
Mike Winters said he and Mary Ann don't really have any specific plans for retirement.
"We'll travel a little bit. We have kids and grandkids in Texas that we'd like to see," Mike Winters said.
As for his weekly radio gig, the Mike Winters Lawn and Garden Show will continue to air at 4 p.m. every Wednesday on News Radio 93.9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
"I enjoy it," he said of the show, the multiple pages of his handwritten notes on the table in front of him. "It keeps my mind in synch, keeps me engaged."
With the transition, Anderson becomes the third owner of that parcel of land in 100 years.
