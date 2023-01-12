WINSTON — Mike Winters was driving on Old Highway 99 South through Winston in 1978 and took note of the property, which consisted of a patch of farm and a roadside fruit stand.

220113-nrr-wintergreen-01.JPG

Jennifer Anderson poses for a photograph inside a greenhouse at Wintergreen Nursery in Winston on Thursday. Anderson took over operations at the nursery in November 2022.
220108-biz-wintergreen-01.JPG

From left, Mike Winters, Mary Ann Winters and Steve Winters pose for a photograph at Wintergreen Nursery in Winston in January 2023.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.