For years, air travelers have faced the prospect of paying a fee if they needed to change their flight after purchasing a ticket. In some cases, that cost them more than $100.
Airlines suspended the change-fee policy during the pandemic when COVID-19 made flying unpredictable. And now that air travel is rebounding, some carriers have instituted new regulations in order to offer passengers greater flexibility. These changes can be a benefit for travelers who have a family illness, an emergency at work or some other reason that disrupts their plans.
But booking a flight can be confusing. The new regulations generally don’t apply to the least expensive fare categories, and they’re not the same for every airline. There are numerous fare categories for travelers to navigate, each with its own restrictions, and, of course, the rules are always subject to change.
That’s just one important reason to work with a Travel Leaders travel advisor when booking a flight. A travel advisor will have the most up-to-date information, is an expert at dealing with all of the complex airline regulations and will walk clients through their options.
While this doesn’t cover every aspect of the regulations or every airline, here are a few examples from some large carriers.
United Airlines has eliminated change fees for most Economy and premium cabin tickets for flights within the United States or for international travel originating within the United States. Basic Economy fares are excluded. United has also adopted other steps to increase flexibility. Passengers who want to take an earlier flight on the same day can join the standby list for free, departing from anywhere in the United network. If a seat becomes available, it’ll be assigned. But keep in mind that if there are connections, passengers will have to stand by for each flight, and checked luggage may not make the new flight.
Likewise, American Airlines has scrapped change fees for domestic and short-haul international flights, as well as long-haul international flights originating in North or South America, for Premium Cabin, Premium Economy and Main Cabin tickets. Basic Economy fares cannot be changed or refunded. If the new flight is less expensive, passengers will get the fare difference in the form of a travel credit for use on a future trip, and will have to pay the difference if the new fare is more expensive. Passengers will also be able to fly standby on an earlier domestic flight to the same destination on the same day without being charged a fee.
Delta has eliminated change fees for Main Cabin or above tickets on flights within the United States or originating in North America to anywhere in the world, as well as between the Caribbean and the United States or Mexico. As with other major carriers, Basic Economy tickets cannot be changed or refunded, although they are covered by a 24-hour risk-free cancellation policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.