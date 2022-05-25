Glide High School sophomores Shane Long, left, and Sawyer Strong pose for a photo in Glide on Friday. The duo will be headed to Florence, Alabama, in June to compete at the 13th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship.
Sawyer Strong, left, and Shane Long show off four of their five state-championship-winning largemouth bass after a tournament at North Tenmile Lake May 14. The two won the state championship — by a whopping three pounds — and are planning to compete in the national high school championships in Alabama in June.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sawyer Strong caught his first fish, a rainbow trout, out of Diamond Lake in 2008.
Strong figures he was around 2 years old.
In one month, Strong and Shane Long, both Glide High School sophomores, are heading to Florence, Alabama — just north of Muscle Shoals — to fish the Tennessee River as part of the national high school bass fishing championship.
The duo, both 16, recently won the Oregon state championship, pulling in a total of 19.32 pounds of largemouth bass at Tenmile Lake, located near Lakeside in Coos County.
Not only did the pair win, but their 19-plus-pound haul was three pounds clear of their nearest competition.
"The guys had the knowledge of what they needed to do," said team boat captain Chris Poague, vice president and tournament director for the Umpqua Valley Bassmasters.
Long and Mason DelCollo won a similar tournament when Long was a freshman, but was struggling to find a teammate for the 2022 season. DelCollo graduated in 2021.
Enter Strong.
"He's one of my closer buddies, so I figured 'Why not?'" Long said. "Let's go fish the championship."
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime," Strong said of going to the national championships. "The chances of us winning are pretty slim, but we just enjoy fishing, having the competition."
Long and Strong got their capture on at North Tenmile Lake. After bringing in a few planters, the duo started finding the big ones, weighing in their limit of five largemouth at 19.32 total pounds.
Poague has served as the boat captain for the duo, but unfortunately won't be able to attend the national tournament. Dan Kuntz will be piloting the boys throughout the estimated 67 miles of river and lakes of northwestern Alabama.
The team is asking for help to fund their trip to the national championships. A public crowd-sourcing page has been set up on the web site GoFundMe.com. The link can be found by searching for "Chris Poague." The team is attempting to raise $7,000 to cover travel, food and lodging for the week-long venture. As of Wednesday morning, $2,770 had been raised.
