A girl and her mother have filed a civil complaint against Roseburg Public Schools, claiming officials at the middle school the girl attended released her to a man — without the family’s permission — who then allegedly raped her.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Douglas County Freedom
Douglas County Freedom

After reading about this despicable individual I immediately thought of what Jesus taught in Matthew, "But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea." I do not think Jesus said, "let him out on bail."

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.