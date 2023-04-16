A girl and her mother have filed a civil complaint against Roseburg Public Schools, claiming officials at the middle school the girl attended released her to a man — without the family’s permission — who then allegedly raped her.
The complaint was filed Tuesday in Douglas County Circuit Court. The girl and her mother are represented by Roseburg attorney Christopher W. Peterman. They are seeking $1 million from the school district for negligence.
The school district has not yet formally responded to the lawsuit. The district, through its spokesperson, declined to comment.
The girl was 13 when the incident occurred. She is now 14.
According to court documents the alleged incident occurred May 4, 2022, at Joseph Lane Middle School. It began when the girl was allegedly sent home because her clothing was considered inappropriate. Her mother was at work, so the girl contacted a “family friend” to come pick her up, according to court records. That friend was later identified as Jerry Lee Thacker, 55, of Roseburg.
The girl said she knew Thacker because her little sister was friends with his two daughters. The girl said she called Thacker — whose number was in her cell phone under the name “Papa” — and asked him to come get her, which he did. Police later retrieved a form Thacker signed at the front desk of the school before he took her and a video of him picking the girl up from the school, according to court documents.
The girl’s mother said she provided the school with a list of people who were allowed to pick up her daughter and Thacker was not on that list.
The girl said Thacker drove her home, where she changed clothes. But the girl said she didn’t have enough clean clothes there, so she asked Thacker to take her to his house so she could grab some socks. The girl later explained that the friends all shared clothes, and she kept some of her clothes there.
The girl said in court records that Thacker entered the room she was in and grabbed her from behind. He then allegedly dragged her into his room and shut the door. The girl told police she was wearing ripped jeans, and Thacker reached inside one of the holes and allegedly rubbed her on the outside of her spandex shorts.
The girl told police Thacker then forced her to perform oral sex on him, then removed her pants and performed oral sex on her, according to the probable cause affidavit in the criminal case. The girl told police she was raped and Thacker allegedly told her she better not tell anyone. The girl later told police that she was scared of Thacker because he was a large man.
The girl allegedly told Thacker she needed to go back to school and he drove her back to school and dropped her off. The girl said she told a classmate what happened. When the girl got home, she vomited because she was so upset, according to court documents. Her sister asked what was wrong and she told her that Thacker had raped her, according to the documents. She then told her mother, who called police.
A sexual assault exam was consistent with the girl’s account of her being raped, as a test using ultraviolet light indicated that the girl had foreign bodily fluid on her, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Thacker was arrested May 5, and charged with 11 felony counts, including rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Thacker he never took her back to his home and did not have sex with her, court documents show. Thacker was released from jail May 17 on $50,000 bail. A jury trial in the criminal case is scheduled for June 27.
Thacker could not be reached for comment. He is represented in the criminal case by court-appointed attorneys Martin E. Thompson, Jr. and James A. Criswell. Both are with Cascades Law Group, P.C., in Bend.
They did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Peterman also did not return a call and email seeking comment.
After reading about this despicable individual I immediately thought of what Jesus taught in Matthew, "But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea." I do not think Jesus said, "let him out on bail."
