The American Red Cross in Roseburg is asking people to donate as the nation faces its worst blood shortage in a decade.
Val Gordon, the account manager for the Red Cross in Roseburg, said several factors have contributed to the shortage, including blood drive cancelations. While COVID-19 has impacted staffing and how blood drives function, Douglas County has experienced its own unique setbacks. These include wildfires in the summer, and most recently, inclement winter weather.
Blood drive after blood drive kept getting canceled, Gordon said. Since the start of the pandemic, the Red Cross has reported a 10% drop in the number of people donating.
The Red Cross currently has had less than a one-day supply of blood products in recent weeks. Now, the organization, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, is seeing blood product distribution to hospitals outpace donations.
While blood drives hosted by colleges and schools once contributed to high donation volumes, COVID-19 restrictions prevented Red Cross personnel from being allowed on many campuses. In the past, Gordon said she could expect multiple students at Roseburg High School to attend drives.
“We used to collect 150 units in a two-day drive there,” she said. “Gone. It’s gone.”
While Umpqua Community College had planned its first blood drive in two years on Wednesday, vehicle difficulties caused the drive to be canceled at the last minute. However, the Red Cross will be able to return to Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay and North Bend High School this month — marking the return to school campuses.
An additional drive scheduled for the Sutherlin Community Center on Thursday was canceled but has since been rescheduled for Feb. 1.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of January — National Blood Donor Month — will automatically be entered to win a trip package for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California. In addition to these sweepstakes, donors will be entered to win a home theater package that includes a laser projector, projector screen, sound bar, subwoofer, a $200 gift card for tech support and installation and a $500 e-gift card meant for food and party supplies.
Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or over the phone at 1-800-733-2767.
Gordon said it’s important for people to understand that blood cannot be manufactured and all blood donations can only be stored for a period of time. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days while platelets can last up to five days, according to the Red Cross.
“You don’t know whether today, tomorrow or the next day if a family member is going to need blood,” Gordon said. “You don’t know at the end of the day whether you’re going to need it. If you think of it from that perspective, donate now. Help someone you don’t know.”
