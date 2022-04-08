Thanks to the hard work of Rep. Gary Leif, Umpqua Community College business professor Gary Gray and the dedicated staff at Douglas Education Service District, $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will provide technological advancement across Douglas County.
ARPA funds were approved for release in December 2021, following a short time application period to apply for funding. According to a press release from Douglas ESD, these funds will provide "cyber security; improved bandwidth; and classroom equipment" to Roseburg Public Schools, Winston-Dillard School District, Riddle School District, South Umpqua School District, Glendale School District, Days Creek School District and Douglas Education Service District.
“State Representative Gary Leif truly cared about our community,” said Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher. “As a business leader and public servant, his tireless efforts continue to positively impact our region. I can’t thank him enough for directing ARPA funding entrusted to him to lift up children in House District 2.”
Leif was a huge supporter of education and according to the press release, excited about this funding opportunity.
“This is a great example of how elected officials can target support funds for needed projects within their districts. We need more programs and legislative actions, which are driven by the elected officials and not mandated from agencies without regard to the actual local needs and impacts," Leif said, according to the press release. "Our rural schools must be enhanced with modern technology. The traditional funding sources simply do not provide enough money to maintain current levels of technology that our teachers need and our students deserve.”
Leif died in July following a life spent serving his home and community. These American Rescue Plan funds are just part of his legacy, which includes being a leader who "listened and asked questions to better serve his constituents with decisions that have resulted in positive and lasting changes."
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
