Every month, a group of women meet at the American Legion building in downtown Roseburg. They all have one thing in common: they’re former members of the United States military.
The American Women Veterans Association, founded in the mid-1980s, provides support for Douglas County’s women veterans, and has helped form a bond between them all that they can’t find anywhere else.
“There’s more of a connection with the other women and what they go through,” said Cecilia McMullen, the president of the association. “You’re a minority in a world that was dominated by men. I always enjoyed my work, but we worked in a male dominated world, and these women were the only ones who really understood some of the tribulations that we went through throughout our service.”
“Plus, we laugh a lot more here,” McMullen added. “In the men’s groups, it’s all gavels, and ‘Let’s get some order.’”
McMullen was a former treasurer of the organization, and has been the president for the past six years. She served in the National Guard for seven years, working in an air terminal movement control team at the Dhahran Air Base in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.
The association takes part in the annual Veteran’s Day parade in downtown Roseburg, do quarterly ceremonies at the Roseburg National Cemetery and participate in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at the cemetery as well.
The organization has slowly shrunk over the past couple of years, said Maria Castro, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. She joined the organization in 1993.
“The younger groups have no idea,” Castro said. “They don’t care about organized groups. It’s a thing of the past I guess.”
Even still, members of the organization feel that it’s important for women veterans to join the organization, because of the experience those in the group have with specific women’s issues.
“We’ve been there, done that,” said Mandy Rinkle, who served in the U.S. Air Force. “A lot of the things that they’re coming up on, with the VA, medical stuff, and crap like that, we’ve all been through that and we can lead them in the right direction.”
Representatives from the Roseburg VA Medical Center were present at the April 11 meeting, one of the first times that VA representatives were able to make their way out to the community due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been trying to provide services and get women veteran’s voices heard and elevated all through email and phone,” said Jessica Burnett, women veterans program manager at the Roseburg VA. “To sit down and have a conversation, there’s so much more knowledge gained with that interaction, so it’s really nice to get out into the community again and start building those relationships with the veterans again.”
The meeting was also a potluck, bringing food to not only members of the organization, but to the representatives from the Roseburg VA as well. They don’t just get to meet with veterans, said Johnathan Barber, a nurse practitioner at the Roseburg VA Medical Center who works with women veterans, but they get to meet veterans on their own turf, sharing a space, hearing their stories and even eating their food.
“I think that means a lot to them, to take time out to do outreach,” said Barber. “We put up posters and flyers and things like that, but to be able to come out and actually provide education, it really means a lot.”
For members of the American Women Veterans Association, the group is more than just a place to learn about the VA, or get some free food on a Tuesday afternoon. It’s a place to share stories, learn from one another and provide support to those who truly understand the issues they face.
“The majority of the groups are made for men,” Rinkle said. “And this is the only group that is solely for women. The women are so, what’s the word? Undervalued, and we’re such a minority. There aren’t groups like this, that have this just for women.”
“They were often there for that advice I couldn’t get,” McMullen said. “Sometimes I could bring something up, and they’re like, ‘We had that problem years ago. This is what we did.’ That was nice, to have somebody that came before and went through those things.”
